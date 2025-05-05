Standard Uranium Announces Corporate Updates, Private Placement and Granting of Options

Vancouver, May 5, 2025 - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Jasper Management and Advisory Corp. ("Jasper") to provide corporate administration and financial advisory services to the Company.

As part of the engagement, the Standard Uranium is pleased to announce that Vivien Chuang has been appointed to the role of CFO and Alicia Krywaniuk has been appointed to the role of Corporate Secretary. The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Advisors: Jasper CEO, Gord Keep, and Fort Capital's, Andrew Judson.

Jon Bey, CEO and Chairman, commented: "We are very pleased to have engaged the team at Jasper and we look forward to working together to drive shareholder value. Standard Uranium has built a solid uranium exploration company and we now have a financial advisory group providing us with their expertise to propel our business on the capital markets side."

Officer Appointments:

Vivien Chuang, CFO

Ms. Chuang is a Chartered Professional Accountant (BC, Canada) with more than fifteen years of experience in the resource and mining sector. Her experience includes serving as Chief Financial Officer of Azincourt Energy Corp., a uranium developer in the world-class Athabasca Basin uranium district of Canada; BluEnergies Ltd.; and Muzhu Mining Ltd. Ms. Chuang also served as Chief Financial Officer of Northern Empire Resources Corp., a Nevada-focused mining company that was acquired by Coeur Mining in 2018, K2 Gold Corporation (formerly West Melville Metals Inc.) and Chakana Copper Corp. (formerly Remo Resources Inc.). Currently, Ms. Chuang is Vice President Finance of Jasper Management and Advisory Corp. and President of VC Consulting Corp., which provides CFO and other financial accounting and compliance services to a number of companies. Ms. Chuang articled with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University.

Alicia Krywaniuk, Corporate Secretary

Alicia Krywaniuk has an extensive background in Corporate Finance, Compliance & Governance, and Systems Management. Ms. Krywaniuk is Vice-President Corporate Finance of Jasper Management and Advisory Corp. and has served as an officer and director of multiple private and public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange, primarily focused in the natural resource sector. She has played a key role in managing numerous equity financings, private placements, debt financings, and mergers and acquisitions for a range of public companies. She previously worked for Vancity Credit Union in the Policy & Procedure department, managing files such as Human Resources and Enterprise Risk Management. Prior to that Ms. Krywaniuk was the Systems Manager at an NFPO. Ms. Krywaniuk holds a Business Analysis Certificate from UBC - Sauder School of Business.

Advisors:

Gordon Keep

Gordon Keep has extensive business experience in investment banking and creating public natural resource companies. Mr. Keep currently is CEO of Jasper Management & Advisory Corp., a private financial advisory firm. He also serves as an Officer and/or Director for several natural resource companies. From January 2001 to July 2007, Mr. Keep was Managing Director of Corporate Finance at Endeavour Financial Corporation, September 1997 until March 2004, he was Senior Vice President and a Director of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., and from April 1987 until October 1997, he was Vice President, Corporate Finance in the Natural Resource group of Yorkton Securities Inc. He obtained his B.Sc. in Geological Science from Queen's University in 1979 and his Master's of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia in 1983 and is a Professional Geologist in the province of British Columbia.

Andrew Judson

Prior to joining Standard Uranium, Andrew Judson has spent over twenty-five years in Capital Markets and Private Equity, focused on all aspects of the energy industry - upstream E&P, oilfield services and midstream processing. Mr. Judson covered financial institutions across Canada, the US and Europe and energy companies operating domestically and around the world. More recently, Mr. Judson was a Managing Director at Camcor Partners, a Calgary based boutique Private Equity firm investing in upstream companies active in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin on behalf of Institutional and private LPs. He is also currently a Senior Advisor for Fort Capital, a Canadian Investment Banking firm.

Andrew graduated from the University of Calgary with a BA in History (Distinction) in 1991 and an MBA in Finance (Distinction) in 1995.

Private Placement:

The Company is also announcing a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to C$500,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.06 per Unit, and flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit", and collectively with the Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of C$0.075 per FT Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a "Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.15 at any time on or before that date which is twenty-four months after the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for the exploration of the Company's Projects and for working capital purposes.

Stock Option and RSU Grants:

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its Omnibus Incentive Plan, it has granted stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, management, and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 890,000 common shares of the Company at the price of $0.07 per common share until May 2, 2030. Vesting of the stock options shall be as follows: 20% of the Options shall vest immediately, with a further 20% of the Options vesting every three months thereafter.

In addition to the Options, the Company has also granted 1,100,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain directors and senior officers of the Company. The RSUs entitle the holder to receive one common share, the cash equivalent, or a combination thereof, on the vesting date of May 2, 2026.

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 233,455 acres (94,476 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 42,384 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations; timing of the Company's exploration programs; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: that the transaction with the Optionee will proceed as planned; the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250755