Global Energy Metals CEO Invited to Participate as Panelist at the Cobalt Congress

Vancouver, May 5, 2025 - Global Energy Metals Corp. TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, is pleased to announce that President & CEO, Mitchell Smith has been invited to participate as a panelist at the upcoming Cobalt Congress 2025 hosted by the Cobalt Institute being held at the iconic Mandarin Oriental in the heart of Marina Bay, Singapore where he will discuss the role of cobalt in a shifting geopolitical landscape.



Click Image To View Full Size

The Cobalt Congress is the major annual event for the cobalt industry. It is the world's leading forum bringing together the entire cobalt and wider critical minerals value chain as well as many of the world's largest cobalt investors to discuss the latest challenges and opportunities for the industry, both from business and political perspectives. In the context of growing demand for critical minerals, the Cobalt Congress provides an opportunity to connect with the industry leaders and influential policy-makers to discuss the future of cobalt in the green economy.

This year, the Cobalt Congress will be exploring ways for "shaping the future for resilient cobalt supply".

As a recognized global voice on critical mineral supply chain security, Mitchell will speak May 15th on the day two, session four panel: "Capitalising on opportunities: how policy and finance can work together to support resilient cobalt supply chains."

Mike Blakeney - Head of Government Affairs, Cobalt Institute will moderate the panel with speakers including:

Dr. Andrew Tong - Incoming CEO - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.

Gracelin Baskaran - Director, Critical Minerals Security Program - Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS)

Navaid Alam - President and CEO - EVelution Energy

Mitchell Smith - President and CEO - Global Energy Metals Corporation / Partner, Metals Mining - Moneta Securities

Click Image To View Full Size

The era-defining shift from fossil fuels to clean energy is set to deliver an unprecedented new boom for commodities, and an opportunity for investors, as a range of critical minerals finally get the attention they deserve due to their essential role in delivering emissions-free power and transport. To meet global climate change targets, demand for minerals and metals, like cobalt, used in green technologies such as rechargeable batteries used in vehicle electrification is expected to rise exponentially, and yet these irreplaceable building blocks enabling the energy transition, are expected to be in short supply, in part due to concentration of production and processing.

But as the global initiative to transition away from many carbon-based forms of energy proceeds, so too does the urgency arise for sustainable sources for critical components that go into these green technologies.

Markets, miners, and manufacturers are assessing where, how, and when to invest. During the panel discussion Mitchell intends to emphasize how in light of cross border tariffs, a growing supercharged anti-globalism sentiment trend and the push to regionalize supply chains becoming a priority, demand for critical materials continues to grow and that this scenario provides a generational investment opportunity. Financing compelling projects, backing strong companies and taking interests in innovative technologies involved in the industry are just a few of several strategic ways Smith plans to outline how investors can gain exposure to the growing sector and secure much needed supply for the electrified future.

For those attending the conference who would like to schedule a meeting with Mitchell during the event or alternatively would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting outside of the event, please do so by email at info@globalenergymetals.com.

About the Cobalt Institute

The Cobalt Institute is a trade association composed of producers, users, recyclers, and traders of cobalt that promotes the sustainable and responsible production and use of cobalt in all its forms.

For more information, please visit their website at https://www.cobaltinstitute.org.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corporation

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Global Energy Metals Corporation

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes Now is the Time to be part of this electrification movement.

