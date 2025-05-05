Canadian Critical Minerals Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Calgary, May 5, 2025 - Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting held in Calgary, Alberta on April 29, 2025. Shareholders of CCMI approved all matters of business put forth at its annual and special meeting, including the re-election of directors Ian Berzins, David W. Johnston, Aaron Matlock, John Morgan, Heather Kennedy and Chris Stewart. The shareholders appointed Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP as auditors of the Corporation. The shareholders also approved the Company's rolling stock option plan.

The Company is also pleased to report that it shipped 11 trucks of high-grade mineralized copper material to New Afton in the last three days of April 2025 following the removal of road restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure of British Columbia in early March 2025. During May 2025, the Company will continue to truck higher-grade mineralized copper material to New Afton that was stockpiled at the mine during road restrictions as well as new material being processed through the ore sorter during the month of May.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>150 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 10% interest in XXIX Metals Corp., which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

