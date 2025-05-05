Edison Lithium Announces Completion of Extension of Term of Warrants

Vancouver, May 5, 2025 - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTC Pink: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated April 1, 2025, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the extension of the expiry date of an aggregate of 4,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") by 24 months to October 26, 2027 (the "Warrant Extension").
Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company ("Share") at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share. Insiders of the Company hold an aggregate of 920,000 of the Warrants.
All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price, remain unchanged.
About Edison Lithium Corp. Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.
