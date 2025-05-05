Boreal Gold Inc. Grants Incentive Stock Options

Flin Flon - Boreal Gold Inc. (CSE:BGLD) ("Boreal" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,600,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants for the purchase of up to 1,600,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan approved by the company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on February 28, 2025. Each option is exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant at a price of $0.12 per common share. The options vest immediately and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

Boreal Gold Inc is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in northwest Manitoba and northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Issuer's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Issuer has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects in strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

