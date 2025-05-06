Nevada Copper Announces Completion of Bankruptcy Process

VANCOUVER, May 5, 2025 - Nevada Copper Corp. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") announced that today the Company has completed its joint plan of liquidation (the "Plan") confirmed by the Bankruptcy Court of the District of Nevada (the "U.S. Bankruptcy Court") on April 17, 2025 in the Company's Chapter 11 proceedings. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court's Plan confirmation order was recognized in Canada on April 28, 2025 pursuant to an order made by the Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) of Ontario under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada).

Pursuant to the Plan, a Plan Administrator has been appointed with authority over remaining estate matters.

In view of the appointment of the Plan Administrator, it is not anticipated that the Company will undertake further material activities and it is expected that steps will be taken to dissolve Nevada Copper Corp. at the appropriate time. As required under the Plan, members of the board of directors of the Company have each resigned.

As previously announced, the Company's common shares and warrants were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), and the Company intends to take the necessary steps to revoke the previously announced cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada.

