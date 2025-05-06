McFarlane Lake Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Effective Thursday, May 8, 2025

TORONTO, May 5, 2025 - McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. ("McFarlane" or the "Company") (CBOE CA:MLM)(OTCQB:MLMF) is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has approved the listing of the common shares (each, a "Share") of the Company on the CSE (the "CSE Listing") and its Shares will commence trading on the CSE at market open on May 8, 2025 (the "CSE Listing Date") under the symbol "MLM". In connection with the CSE Listing, the Company will be delisting (the "Delisting") its common shares from the facilities of Cboe Canada effective market close on May 7, 2025 (the "Delisting Date"). Both the CSE and Cboe Canada will issue bulletins announcing the Delisting and subsequent CSE Listing.

Mark Trevisiol, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

"We are excited to commence trading on the CSE, a milestone that reflects our continued focus on advancing our exploration and development goals. The CSE provides an accessible and supportive platform for growth-oriented exploration companies like ours. With over 350 mining and exploration companies listed on the CSE, we believe it will help us increase investor awareness to a broader audience and better showcase our progress and exploration potential of our gold properties in development."

About McFarlane Lake Mining

McFarlane Lake is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of properties. The past producing McMillan and Mongowin gold properties, located 70 km west of Sudbury, Ontario, the past producing West Hawk Lake property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border, and the High Lake gold property located immediately east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and 8 km from the West Hawk Lake property. McFarlane Lake also owns the Michaud/Munro mineral property situated 115 km east of Timmins along the so-called "Golden Highway". McFarlane Lake is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of, British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more, visit: https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/

Additional information on McFarlane Lake can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of McFarlane Lake to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of November 27, 2024, which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and McFarlane Lake disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Further Information

For further information regarding McFarlane Lake, please contact:

Mark Trevisiol,

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

info@mcfarlanelakemining.com

SOURCE: McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

