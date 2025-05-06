Mineros S.A. Hires New Vice President, Technical Services, Business Development and Strategy

Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA, MINEROS:CB) ("Mineros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Inivaldo Diaz joins Mineros as Vice President, Technical Services, Business Development and Strategy, as part of the Company's Strategic Committee.

David Londoño, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mineros said, "Inivaldo's appointment marks a significant strengthening of our technical and growth strategy. Inivaldo brings with him a strong vision for the mining industry and sustainable development. We extend a warm welcome to Inivaldo and wish him every success in his new role."

Inivaldo is a Civil Mining Engineer with more than 30 years of experience in open pit and underground mining operations in South America. He has led technical and operational teams in mine planning, technical services and operations management. He has served as Vice President of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining and Vice President of Technical Services at Aris Mining Colombia. He complements his experience with studies in Project Evaluation, Talent Development and Mining Business.

ABOUT MINEROS S.A.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua, and a pipeline of development and exploration projects.

The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance, and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.

Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS".

Election of Directors - Electoral Quotient System

The Company has been granted an exemption from the individual voting and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under Toronto Stock Exchange policies, on grounds that compliance with such requirements would constitute a breach of Colombian laws and regulations which require the directors to be elected on the basis of a slate of nominees proposed for election pursuant to an electoral quotient system. For further information, please see the Company's most recent annual information form, available on the Company's website at https://www.mineros.com.co/ and from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

