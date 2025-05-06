Medaro Mining Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, May 5, 2025 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC PINK: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") announces the consolidation of its common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation").

The Company anticipates its Common Shares will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") at market open on May 9, 2025. The new CUSIP number for the post-Consolidation Common Shares will be 58404N307 and the new ISIN number will be CA58404N3076. The name of the Company and trading symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation.

The Company currently has 18,239,295 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company expects to have 3,647,861 Common Shares issued and outstanding, subject to any rounding variance. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation. As a result of the Consolidation, if a shareholder of the Company ("Shareholder") becomes entitled to receive a fraction of a Common Share, each fractional Common Share that is less than one-half (1/2) of a Common Share will be cancelled and each fractional Common Share that is at least one-half (1/2) of a Common Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of cancelled fractional Common Shares.

The exercise price and number of Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of any outstanding securities convertible into Common Shares will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation.

As no Common Shares are presently held in certificate format, a Letter of Transmittal will not be provided to Shareholders and no action need be taken by Shareholders. Registered Shareholders holding Direct Registration System ("DRS") statements will receive new DRS statements representing post-Consolidation Common Shares directly from the transfer agent of the Company. Common Shares held by Shareholders through a broker or other intermediary will also be consolidated with no action required by the Shareholder.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company and in accordance with the policies of the CSE, the Consolidation was initially approved by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held April 23, 2025, and, subsequently, by way of resolutions passed by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Consolidation and the date the post-Consolidation Common Shares commence trading on the CSE remain subject to the approval of the CSE and a bulletin will be issued by the CSE upon acceptance.

About Medaro Mining Corp.

Medaro Mining Corp. is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, and holds options over the Darlin, Rapide, Lac La Motte and CYR South lithium properties in Quebec. The Company owns the James Bay Pontax Project in Quebec.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations or activities of Medaro, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Consolidation, including the ratio, timing, and CSE approval thereof, and issuance of a bulletin by the CSE. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to complete the Consolidation on the terms detailed herein and that the Canadian Securities Exchange may object to the Consolidation and use its discretion to prohibit the Consolidation. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Medaro does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250920