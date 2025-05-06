Global Tactical Metals Corp. Reports Overlimit Results in Second Round of Sampling at Green Mine, Nevada

Toronto, May 6, 2025 - Global Tactical Metals Corp. (CSE: MONI) (FSE: A7F) ("Global Tactical Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging results from its second round of sampling at the past-producing Green Mine in Nevada. Of the 10 samples collected, 7 returned over-limit values for antimony (Sb), reaffirming the high-grade nature of this critical mineral occurrence. Select samples also returned over-limit values for silver (Ag) and lead (Pb). At the Green Mine, mineralized veins host jamesonite (Pb 4 FeSb 6 S 14 ), secondary bindheimite (Pb 2 Sb 2 O 6 (O,OH), pyrite, arsenopyrite, and possibly boulangerite (Pb 5 Sb 4 S 11 ).

This second round of sampling confirms the presence of polymetallic mineralization both at surface and within historic underground workings, supporting the Company's view that Green Mine holds strong potential for further development.

Sampling

Samples were collected from surface dumps adjacent to historic mine workings, exposed outcrops, and within the underground adits. Notably, 70% of the samples exceeded the upper detection limit of 10,000 ppm for antimony. Additional elevated results were recorded for silver and lead.

Sample Number Sample Description Ag

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) Sb

(ppm) GM-2 18 cm channel (underground) > 100 > 10000 >10000 GM-3 chip (underground) > 100 > 10000 >10000 GM-4 grab (surface dump) 18.2 5440 2560 GM-5 grab (underground) > 100 > 10000 >10000 GM-6 63 cm channel (underground) > 100 > 10000 >10000 GM-7 61 cm channel (underground) > 100 > 10000 >10000 GM-8 76 cm channel (underground) > 100 > 10000 >10000 GM-10 grab (subcrop) 29.6 2700 >10000 GM-11 48 cm channel (surface) 58.7 3860 5040

Samples that returned over-limit assays are being further analyzed to determine their actual metal values.

These early-stage assay results support further detailed mapping and systematic sampling across the property.

Quality Assurance

All samples were delivered by the company's consulting geologist to the Paragon Geochemical facility in Sparks, NV. All samples were analyzed for 48 elements. All of the elements were determined by Paragon Geochemical's method 48MA-MS, which is a multi-acid digestion finished by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). Global Tactical Metals is reliant on Paragon Geochemical's laboratory in Sparks, NV. for its QA/QC protocol as these are preliminary samples and limited in number.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical disclosure for Global Tactical Metals Corp. included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Smyk P.Geo. Mr. Smyk is a Technical Advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Other Business

In addition, the Company announces, subject to CSE approval, the grant of 1,000,000 RSUs to strategic consultants to the Company. These RSUs will vest four months and one day from the day of grant.

The Company has entered into a Consulting Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Capitaliz, dated effective March 1st, 2025, for an initial term of 12 months with a marketing budget of $5,000 per month, whereby the services to be provided by Capitaliz will include assisting GTM to develop a corporate marketing strategy and provide marketing and public relations advisory services, help coordinate marketing, news flow and events, making introductions to Capitaliz's network of media contacts, internet and social media marketers and other such providers, as well as to assist with various other public relations efforts.

www.capitalizonit.com

778-237-1431

Vancouver, B.C

About Global Tactical Metals Corp.

Global Tactical Metals Corp. is focused on acquiring, exploring, and advancing mineral properties that address critical resource needs in North America. The company holds a 100% interest in the St. Anthony Property, a highly prospective mineral asset in Newfoundland, Canada, positioned in a region known for its rich mineral potential.

The company has also significantly expanded its exploration portfolio with a substantial land package staked in Darling Township, southeastern Ontario-approximately 300 km east-northeast of Toronto. This property, now exceeding 1,400 hectares, targets critical mineral exploration with a primary focus on antimony, a vital element for renewable energy, defense, and electronics industries.

In addition, Global Tactical Metals Corp. has extended its strategic footprint into the United States by staking the Green Mine, a past-producing antimony deposit in Nevada, further strengthening its commitment to securing critical mineral resources.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are not historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may," "should," "anticipate," "expect," "potential," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: The exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, including the St. Anthony Property, the Ontario claims, and the newly staked Green Mine; The potential value and economic viability of these mineral assets; The growing demand for antimony and its impact on the Company's strategic initiatives; and The Company's ability to execute exploration programs, conduct geological assessments, and advance its assets towards potential resource development.

Forward-Looking information in this press release is based on various assumptions, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully conduct exploration and development activities, access to funding and infrastructure, regulatory approvals, and favorable market conditions for critical minerals.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: Challenges in obtaining permits, regulatory approvals, or financing; Geological or technical difficulties in mineral exploration and extraction; Changes in market demand or commodity prices; and Unforeseen environmental or operational risks.

Readers are cautioned that the above list is not exhaustive. Forward-Looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this release and are subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

