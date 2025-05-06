Harvest Gold and Vior Add 25 New Claims to its Mosseau Gold Project in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec

Vancouver - May 6, 2025 ? Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV: HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has added 25 additional claims adjacent to the Mosseau property located in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec under its option agreement with Vior Inc. ("Vior") (figure 1 and 2)

Rick Mark, President and CEO, stated: "We would like to thank the new Vior Exploration Team for its ongoing commitment to the Mosseau project. As our team of geologists reviews the final exploration results in the central area of Mosseau we see the potential value of these additional claims, immediately."

On March 17th, 2025, Vior staked an additional 25 claims, totaling 1,250.27 ha adjacent to the Mosseau project. This brings the total to 48 staked claims since Harvest Gold optioned the Mosseau project from Vior (Figure 1). A previous group of 23 claims were added to the Mosseau project on January 14th, as reported in the Harvest Gold's press release dated February 2, 2025.

According to a provision in the Mineral Property Option Agreement between Harvest Gold and Vior executed on December 18, 2023, if "either Party stakes, applies for, and obtains or otherwise acquires, directly or indirectly, additional property, such Party shall promptly give written notice (the "Acquisition Notice") to the other Party (the "Other Party") of such Acquisition". Harvest Gold is pleased to announce that it has accepted these additional mining claims, increasing the size of the Mosseau Project. The newly acquired claims expand the Company's exploration footprint and provide further potential for discovery, particularly along the Kiask River Fault Zone to the NW and SE.

The increased size of the Mosseau property now includes 21 km of favourable strike along the Kiask River Deformation Zone. The Mosseau project, under option from Vior, now totals 195 mineral claims covering 9743.5 ha.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields - Windfall Deposit (Figure 2).

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.



Figure 1: Mosseau Project - Recently Staked Claims



Figure 2: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt - Recently Staked Claims (red)

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

