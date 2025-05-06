Foraco International Announces Additions and Diversification of Senior Management Team

TORONTO, May 6, 2025 - Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR), a global leader in drilling services, is pleased to announce an important addition to its senior management team. Tim Bremner, CEO of Foraco International, today announced the appointment of Enrick Tremblay as Vice President, Canada, based in North Bay, Ontario.

Enrick Tremblay joins Foraco International with an extensive professional background as both a professional engineer and geologist. Enrick spent his career with Vale Base Metals, most recently leading Vale's base metals exploration activities in Canada and throughout Latin America. His substantial experience in mineral exploration and deep understanding of the industry's evolving demands significantly enhance the expertise and capabilities of Foraco's leadership.

"We are delighted to welcome Enrick to Foraco International. His profound knowledge from a client's perspective and comprehensive understanding of global exploration industry needs represent a strategic addition to our team," said Tim Bremner, CEO of Foraco International. "This appointment not only strengthens our senior management team but also brings valuable diversity, ensuring we continue to meet and exceed our customers' expectations worldwide."

Enrick Tremblay's appointment reaffirms Foraco's commitment to expanding its leadership with highly skilled professionals, aligning its operational strategy with industry best practices, and continually enhancing service excellence.

About Foraco International SA

Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of Integrity, Innovation, and Involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise, with a presence in 17 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco, visit www.foraco.com.

