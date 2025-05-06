Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Amerigo Announces Results of AGM

13:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, May 06, 2025 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on May 5, 2025.

A total of 68,548,449 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 41.70% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name Votes by
Proxy For		 Votes by
Proxy
Withheld		 Percentage
of Votes by
Proxy For		 Percentage of Votes by Proxy
Withheld
Klaus Zeitler 59,443,188 1,663,799 97.28% 2.72%
Robert Gayton 60,549,547 557,440 99.09% 0.91%
Alberto Salas 60,538,121 568,866 99.07% 0.93%
George Ireland 59,791,888 1,315,099 97.85% 2.15%
Aurora Davidson 60,602,932 504,055 99.18% 0.82%
Margot Naudie 59,905,753 1,201,234 98.03% 1.97%


Detailed voting results for the 2025 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

For further information, please contact:

Aurora Davidson Graham Farrell
President and CEO Investor Relations
(604) 697 6207 (416) 842-9003
ad@amerigoresources.com
 graham@northstarir.ca


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Amerigo Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
548236
CA03074G1090
www.amerigoresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap