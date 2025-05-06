Amerigo Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, May 06, 2025 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on May 5, 2025.
A total of 68,548,449 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 41.70% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
Name
Votes by Proxy For
Votes by Proxy Withheld
Percentage of Votes by Proxy For
Percentage of Votes by Proxy Withheld
Klaus Zeitler
59,443,188
1,663,799
97.28%
2.72%
Robert Gayton
60,549,547
557,440
99.09%
0.91%
Alberto Salas
60,538,121
568,866
99.07%
0.93%
George Ireland
59,791,888
1,315,099
97.85%
2.15%
Aurora Davidson
60,602,932
504,055
99.18%
0.82%
Margot Naudie
59,905,753
1,201,234
98.03%
1.97%
Detailed voting results for the 2025 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca
About Amerigo
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.
Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.
