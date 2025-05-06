Menü Artikel
Notice of Yara Annual General Meeting 2025

Yara International ASA will hold its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 28 May 2025 at 10:00 CEST.
Notice of the Annual General Meeting together with all relevant documents is available at https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting with electronic voting via Lumi platform. It is also possible to cast votes or give proxy authorizations in advance. No pre-registration is required for shareholders who wish to participate, apart from nominee-registered shareholders. For detailed information about participation and voting, please see the Notice of Yara Annual General Meeting available at https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

Contact
Maria Gabrielsen
Head of Investor Relations
M: +47 920 900 93
E: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com

About Yara

Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. With 17,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2024, Yara reported revenues of USD 13.9 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting for Yara International ASA 2025


