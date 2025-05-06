Millennial Potash Intersects Significant Potash in BA-001-EXT at its Banio Potash Project in Gabon

West Vancouver, May 6, 2025 - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed drillhole BA-001-EXT at the North Target on its Banio Potash Project in Gabon. Drillhole BA-001-EXT was initially drilled in 2017 and stopped prematurely at approx. 364m in a zone of soft sediment deformation or slumping rich in carnallitite. As part of Millennial's Phase 2 drill program BA-001-EXT was extended to a depth of approximately 678m and intersected numerous carnallitite seams within approximately 290m of interbedded carnallitite and halite, from 364m to 657m.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented "Millennial is very pleased to have intersected a robust section of interbedded carnallitite and halite with the completion of drillhole BA-001-EXT. Numerous thick potash seams, in carnallitite form, have been intersected in the extension of BA-001 and in total the combined +250m of interbedded carnallitite and halite exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to completion of the logging and sampling of the potash horizons and the analytical results. Extending drillhole BA-001 and drilling new hole BA-004 has the potential to significantly boost the project's potash resources. Upon completion of the drilling an updated Mineral Resource Estimate is expected to be completed which would form the foundation of a Feasibility Study expected to begin in the coming months."

Drillhole BA-001 was originally drilled in 2017 to a depth of 364m where massive carnallitite was intersected but with variable bedding orientations which were originally interpreted as representing a fault zone. MLP's geological model, based on extensive experience in the Gabon-Congo Basin, recognized this variability in bedding as soft sediment deformation and confined to only the upper evaporite cycles in the basin. Drillhole BA-001 was re-entered and drilled to a depth of 678m after encountering numerous evaporite cycles and carnallitite seams from approx. 364m to a depth of 657m (see core Photos 1 and 2 below). Detailed core logging and final interpretation of evaporite cycle and seam identification are ongoing. In addition, core preparation and sampling will be completed over the next several weeks and samples submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council for analyses.





Photo 1 Red Carnallite-rich core from BA_001-EXT showing interbedded nodular Carnallite and Halite with soft sediment deformation features at approx. 503m to 508m depth



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4674/250646_ee1af0cf2469484f_001full.jpg







Photo 2 Red Carnallite-rich core from BA-001-EXT with massive nodular Carnallite and bedded Halite at approx. 653m to 656m depth



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4674/250646_ee1af0cf2469484f_002full.jpg

Upon completion of BA-001-EXT the drill rig will move 3.7km east to drillhole BA-004 which is designed to evaluate the lateral extent of the potash horizons into an untested area where seismic surveys support continuity of the potash horizons. The Company's geological model suggests the salt sequence should be intersected approximately 250m - 650m deep in the hole and will potentially host evaporite Cycles II to VIII which include numerous potash horizons in the form of carnallitite.

The objectives of the Phase 2 program are to evaluate the presence of potash-rich horizons at depth and laterally to provide additional data for an updated Mineral Resource Estimate. Identification of additional potash horizons outlined in Phase 2 may extend the combined strike length of know mineralization to 8,000m and can potentially add significant tonnage to the project resources with Indicated MRE currently at 657M tonnes grading 15.9% KCl and Inferred MRE at 1.159B tonnes grading 16% KCl (see Jan. 16, 2024 Press Release). In tandem with the potential resource increase, data from these two drillholes may allow upgrading of some resources from Indicated to Measured status and possibly shifting Inferred tonnage to Indicated status.

The Phase 2 drill program is expected to be completed in Q2, 2025 and is expected to be followed by a revised Mineral Resource Estimate.

The information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P. Geo, Director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP.

"Farhad Abasov"

Chair of the Board of Directors

