Magma Silver Announces Engagement of Market Maker and Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, May 6, 2025 - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (FSE: BC2) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("Magma" or the "Company"), announces that, pursuant to an agreement dated May 6, 2025, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Under the agreement, the Company will pay ITG compensation of CAD $5,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will be renewed for subsequent additional one-month terms until terminated. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares, options or any other securities of the Company as compensation. ITG and the Company are at arm's length and are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Stock Options

The Company also announces the grant of 1,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, consultants, and employees pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CAD$ 0.155.

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus will be on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.

For further information, please contact Magma Silver Corp.:

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Magma anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the market making services provided by ITG, the duration of the engagement of ITG, and ITG and/or its clients holding shares of Magma. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Magma to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Magma, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Magma should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

