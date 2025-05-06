ROUYN-NORANDA, May 06, 2025 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide an update on drilling by Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY-CSE, K8J0-FSE) on the Bald Hill antimony property in New Brunswick under option from Globex. Under the option, Antimony Resources Corp. (formerly called Big Red Mining Corp.) must pay Globex $2,000,000 in cash and 1.1 million shares and undertake a minimum of $5,000,000 in work over 4 years to gain 100% interest in the property, subject to a 3.5% Gross Metal Royalty, 1% of which may be purchased for $1,000,000 adjusted for inflation (see Globex press release dated January 22, 2025 for details).

Antimony Resources Corp. has reported that the 2,500 metres, 20 drill hole program started on April 15, 2025 and that antimony mineralization with thicknesses of up to 20 metres core length (approximate 12 metre true width) have been intersected in 5 of 6 holes which total 1,030 metres completed to date. Assaying is expected to be completed within 4 weeks. Globex shareholders can access the Antimony Resources Corp. press release here.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.