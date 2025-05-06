Phenom Staffs Up with Talented Carlin-Type Gold Specialists

Vancouver, May 6, 2025 - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") reports that it now has engaged two senior Carlin-gold specialists that will be dedicated to conduct and supervise field work on the Dobbin and King Solomon Gold Projects, two of the Company's strong Carlin-type gold targets.

Dave Mathewson states, "It is essential for success in Nevada particularly on the type of deposits we are targeting at Phenom to have highly trained, experienced, reliable and successful geologists with vast Carlin-type experience. We have handpicked two geologists who have worked with me in the past, who I have every confidence on identifying the field features both subtle and significant to advance these projects to drill stage."

Brion Theriault, M.S., Certified Professional Geologist, has over 30 years' experience in precious metals exploration, development and production. Mr. Theriault is a Nevada specialist, with expertise ranging from greenfield exploration to production geology, including surface and underground project management, geologic mapping, target generation, generative exploration, and property evaluations. Prior to becoming a consultant, he worked for Newmont and AngloGold in major Carlin-type gold districts in Nevada, including Carlin and Jerritt Canyon. Work for Newmont contributed to deposit discoveries on the Carlin and Battle Mountain-Eureka Trends as well as successful regional project generation. He has carried out exploration assignments for major, mid-tier and junior companies, including Teck, McEwen Mining, First Majestic Silver, Gold Standard Ventures and Comstock Mining, among others. These activities ranged throughout Nevada and beyond, encompassing Carlin-type gold projects as well as epithermal, porphyry/skarn, IOCG and orogenic systems. Carlin-type Nevada work focused on programs on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, the Gold Bar district and successful deep-drilling exploration programs on the Carlin Trend.

Dr. Mike Ressel is primarily a field-oriented geologist with about 30 years of exploration, development, and mine geology experience including extensive work in Nevada for Carlin-type and epithermal deposits while employed by Newmont, Kinross, Victoria Resources, and as an independent consulting geologist. Mike was involved in large resource expansions and near-mine discoveries in the Carlin Trend, Phoenix, and Twin Creeks mines in Nevada, at Tasiast, Mauritania, and at and near San Cristóbal, Bolivia. He has worked in grassroots exploration through advanced development in places that include the western U.S., Alaska, western and northern Canada, Mexico, South America, western Africa, and Australia on deposits that range from Carlin-type, orogenic, porphyry and allied styles, epithermal, sedex, and IOCG styles. Mike worked for about 6 years as a research geologist and assistant professor for the University of Nevada, Reno and Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology where he conducted research and mapping on Nevada ore deposits and districts, taught undergraduate and graduate courses in economic geology and petrology, and advised numerous industry-funded M.S. and Ph.D. students on economic geology topics mostly in the Great Basin, U.S.A. Mike has Ph.D. and M.S. degrees in geology from the University of Nevada, Reno.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, which has a plan of operation permit on the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Company's Dobbin and King Solomon Gold Projects have drill permit applications in progress.

