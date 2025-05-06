CSE Bulletin: New Listing - McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (MLM)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 6 mai/May 2025) - The common shares of McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of properties. The past producing McMillan and Mongowin gold properties, located 70 km west of Sudbury, Ontario, the past producing West Hawk Lake property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border, and the High Lake gold property located east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and 8 km from the West Hawk Lake property. McFarlane also owns the Michaud/Munro mineral property situated 115 km east of Timmins along the so-called "Golden Highway".

Les actions ordinaires de McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited est une société d'exploration aurifère axée sur l'exploration et la mise en valeur de son portefeuille de propriétés. Les anciennes propriétés aurifères McMillan et Mongowin sont situées à 70 km à l'ouest de Sudbury, en Ontario, la propriété West Hawk Lake, anciennement en production, est située immédiatement à l'ouest de la frontière entre l'Ontario et le Manitoba, et la propriété aurifère High Lake, située à l'est de la frontière entre l'Ontario et le Manitoba et à 8 km de la propriété West Hawk Lake. McFarlane est également propriétaire de la propriété minière Michaud/Munro, située à 115 km à l'est de Timmins, le long de la « Golden Highway ».

Issuer/Émetteur : McFarlane Lake Mining Limited Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : MLM NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent : No/Non Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 270 558 654 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 109 862 917 CSE Sector/Catégorie : Mining/Minier CUSIP : 58046P 10 8 ISIN : CA 58046P 10 8 0 Boardlot/Quotité : 1000 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription : Le 8 mai/May 2025 Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : Le 31 août/August Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Odyssey Trust Company



