Macarthur Minerals Ltd.: Voluntary Delisting From The TSX Venture Exchange And OTC Market

Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTC Market: MMSDF) ("Macarthur" or the "Company") announces that it will voluntary delist its Fully Paid Ordinary Shares ("shares") (the "Delisting") from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and OTC Market. It is anticipated that the Shares will be delisted at the close of business on May 16, 2025.

The board of directors of Macarthur has decided that it is in the Issuer's best interests to complete the Delisting due to the following factors:

The Company believes that the minimal trading activity of its Shares on the TSX-V and OTC Market no longer justifies the expense and administrative requirements associated with maintaining its dual listing.

The majority of Macarthur's investors are Australian-based. A single listing on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) will better serve investors and investments in the Company.

Macarthur's continuing ASX listing is expected to provide shareholders with a sufficiently liquid market.

The Delisting will not affect the Macarthur's listing on the ASX and the Company's fully paid ordinary Shares will continue to trade on the ASX under the symbol "MIO". Following the Delisting, the Company's shareholders may trade their Shares on the ASX after transferring such Shares to the Australian share register. Shareholders holding Shares in Canadian or U.S. brokerage accounts should contact their brokers to confirm details regarding the trading of MIO Shares on the ASX.

After the proposed Delisting date of May 16, 2025, registered shareholders and beneficial shareholders holding securities through a Canadian Depositary for Securities ("CDS") participant / broker will not be able to trade their Shares on the ASX, until the removal of their Shares to the Australian share register is completed. Their shareholdings will remain on the Canadian share register until the automatic closure of the Canadian share register occurs. The Company's Canadian share register will, remain open until July 11, 2025 to allow registered shareholders and CDS participants on the Canadian share register to request, on behalf of their clients, if they wish, to have their Shares removed to the Australian share register and issued to a broker/nominee within CHESS, the Australian clearing and settlement system. Shareholders holding shares in Canadian or U.S. brokerage accounts should contact their brokers to confirm details regarding the removal process and trading of MIO shares on the ASX.

If CDS participants or registered shareholders on the Canadian register have not requested to remove their Shares to the Australian share register by July 11, 2025 their Shares will be automatically moved to an uncertificated issuer-sponsored holding on the Australian share register. Once this occurs, these shareholders will be sent a holding statement to their registered address, confirming their Securityholder Reference Number ("SRN"), and will be able to sell their Shares on the ASX, if they have the necessary brokerage arrangements in place, by quoting their SRN to their broker. Canadian share certificates previously issued will become null and void at such time. Shareholders whose Shares are already held on the Australian share register need to take no action.

Process to Request the Removal of Shares from Canada to Australia prior to the automatic closure of the Canadian share register:

CDS participants, or beneficial owners with shares held by a broker within CDS, who wish to have their shares removed to the Australian share register should arrange for the CDS participant to withdraw the shares from CDS and submit a Register Removal Request form, or electronic cross-border xSettle instruction, to Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare Canada"), the Company's transfer agent. The 'Register Removal Request - Canada to Australia' form will be made available under the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

Registered shareholders who wish to have their shares held with a Australian broker/nominee will need to open an account with the Australian broker/nominee and complete the 'Register Removal Request - Canada to Australia' form and submit it to Computershare Canada, together with the original share certificate(s) where applicable, and a Stock Transfer Form, duly medallion guaranteed. Shareholders can contact Computershare Canada's Global Transaction team if they have an enquiry about the register removal process at: 1-866-277-2086 or by email to ca.globaltransactions@computershare.com.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Macarthur Resources Limited.

Company profile

Macarthur is an iron ore development, and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project mineral resources include the Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) comprising Indicated resources of 54.5 million tonnes at 47.2% Fe and Inferred resources of 26 million tonnes at 45.4% Fe; and the Lake Giles magnetite resource of 53.9 million tonnes (Measured), 218.7 million tonnes (Indicated) and 997 million tonnes (Inferred). The Lake Giles Iron Project also contains Proven Ore Reserves of 51.9 Mt and Probable Ore Reserves of 184.7Mt. Macarthur also holds 24 square kilometre tenement area iron exploration interests in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates presented herein have previously been released to the ASX on March 21, 2022, including supporting JORC reporting tables. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcements and, in the case of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves that all assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

This news release is not for distribution to United States services or for dissemination in the United States

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Macarthur's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Macarthur to successfully achieve business objectives, the impact of the Delisting, the process for shareholders to transfer their Shares, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: unforeseen technology changes that results in a reduction in iron or magnetite demand or substitution by other metals or materials; the discovery of new large low cost deposits of iron magnetite; the general level of global economic activity; failure to complete the FS; inability to demonstrate economic viability of Mineral Resources; and failure to obtain mining approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Macarthur does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Macarthur or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither the ASX Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information please contact:



Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman and CEO, +61 7 3221 1796, communications@macarthurminerals.com

