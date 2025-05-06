Suncor Energy Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Calgary, May 6, 2025 - Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) held its Annual General Meeting in Calgary today. A total of 868,548,152 shares (approximately 70.29% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Shareholders elected the following eleven board members (ten of whom are independent), with shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows: Ian R. Ashby 98.77% Patricia M. Bedient 98.54% Russell Girling 97.06% Jean Paul (JP) Gladu 98.17% Richard M. Kruger 99.19% Brian P. MacDonald 98.59% Lorraine Mitchelmore 94.68% Jane L. Peverett 98.43% Daniel Romasko 98.55% Christopher R. Seasons 98.65% M. Jacqueline Sheppard 98.26%



Shareholders appointed KPMG LLP as Suncor's auditors. Management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay) disclosed in Suncor's management proxy circular dated February 26, 2025 was approved with 97.06% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour. The resolution requesting Suncor commission and issue a report to itemize the impacts and quantify the costs of its commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050 was denied with 98.50% of shares represented at the meeting voting against the proposal, in line with management's recommendation.

Note: the biographies of Board members and further details about Suncor's corporate governance practices are available at suncor.com.

An archive of the webcast of the meeting will be available for the next 90 days at suncor.com/webcasts.

