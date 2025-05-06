Exgen Announces Investor Relations Agreement

VANCOUVER, May 06, 2025 - ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) ("ExGen", the "Company"): ExGen is pleased to announce it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Earl Hope to provide the Company with investor relations services, with a primary focus on developing and managing an investor relations and communications program, including PR/media, social media, investor and potential investor inquiries, inbound and outbound calls, and stakeholder relations.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Earl Hope has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company in exchange for a monthly fee of $3,000 payable monthly. The services include developing and managing PR/media, social media, investor and potential investor inquiries, inbound and outbound calls, and stakeholder relations. The initial term of Agreement is for 6 months and renews on a monthly basis thereafter. Earl Hope has an arm's length relationship with the Company, and has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The Agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The address, email, and telephone number for Earl Hope are as follows:

Earl Hope

639 Newport St

Coquitlam B.C. V3J 3H5

604-644-4359

Earlhope40@gmail.com

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 6 projects in Canada and the US.

For more information on ExGen please contact:

ExGen Resources Inc.

Jason Tong

Chief Financial Officer

Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Cell: 604-889-7827

