Lumina Gold Closes US$20 Million Convertible Debt Private Placement

VANCOUVER, May 6, 2025 - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 21, 2025, it has closed the private placement (the "Private Placement") issuance of an aggregate principal amount of US$20 million unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") bearing interest at a rate of 6.0% per annum.

The Notes and any securities issuable upon conversion are subject to a four month hold period expiring on September 7, 2025 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. No securities have or will be issued as bonuses, finder's fees or commissions in connection with the Private Placement.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based exploration company focused on the Cangrejos project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Project, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

LUMINA GOLD CORP.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval, President & CEO, Director

