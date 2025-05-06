Mosaic Biosciences Launches Neptunion in China

TAMPA, May 6, 2025 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is advancing its strategy to redefine growth, and is proud to announce a successful biostimulant product launch in China. Neptunion is our newest biostimulant product - it helps crops address abiotic pressures such as drought, salinity and heat by adding stress resistant properties into water soluble fertilizers. Our Mosaic Biosciences product line offers sustainable ag technology to enable growers to improve yields while minimizing environmental impacts.

"The launch of Neptunion in China is a significant step in advancing our Mosaic Biosciences business," says Jenny Wang, EVP Commercial. "We remain committed to expanding our market access and maximizing ag productivity through biological products that enhance the value we provide to farmers and help the world grow the food it needs."

This product is currently undergoing the registration process in India and Brazil.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

