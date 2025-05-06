Sendero Resources Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Vancouver - Sendero Resources Corp. (TSXV: SEND) (the "Company" or "Sendero") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") that took place in Vancouver, BC on May 1, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business described in the Company's Information Circular dated April 1, 2025 and put before the meeting, including setting the number of directors at three and the re-election of Alex Gostevskikh, Steven McMullan and Manni Buttar as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. The meeting results (as set out below) indicate strong shareholder support for the Company's leadership and strategic direction, with all resolutions receiving over 99.9% approval. We are enthused to have received votes from approximately 61% of shareholders, reflecting a high level of engagement and confidence in Sendero's future.

Shareholders also confirmed, ratified and approved the Company's 2023 Equity Incentive Plan, and approved the re-appointment of De Visser Gray LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.

The following resolutions were presented at the Meeting:

RESOLUTION % OF VOTES

FOR % OF VOTES AGAINST % OF VOTES WITHHELD To set the number of directors at 3 100% Nil Nil To elect the following as directors: Alex Gostevskikh 100% Nil Nil Steven McMullan 100% Nil Nil Manni Buttar 100% Nil Nil Appointment of Auditor 100% Nil Nil Approve, ratify and confirm the 2023 Equity Incentive Plan 99.98% 0.02% Nil

Following the Meeting, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") confirmed Alex Gostevskikh as Chief Executive Officer and David Cross as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Board additionally constituted its Audit Committee for the ensuing year.

About Sendero Resources Corp.

The Company is focused on copper-gold exploration at its 100% owned Peñas Negras Project in the Vicuña Belt in Argentina. The Peñas Negras Project has similar geological characteristics to other deposits in the Vicuña Belt and multiple porphyry and high-sulfidation epithermal targets have been identified on the project. The centre of the Peñas Negras concession area is situated approximately 18 km southeast of Caserones mine operated by Lundin Mining, approximately 24 km northeast of NGEx Minerals' Lunahuasi project, and about 32 km north-northeast of BHP-Lundin Mining's Filo del Sol operating mine. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Barton SAS, holds ten granted mining concessions covering 120 km2 in the province of La Rioja, Argentina. The Company also has an option to earn an 80% interest on eight additional granted mining concessions covering 91.7 km2 adjacent to the eastern boundary of the Peñas Negras Project.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Sendero Resources Corp,

Alex Gostevskikh Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@senderoresources.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

