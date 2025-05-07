Menü Artikel
MEG Energy Reports 2025 Director Election Voting Results

01:17 Uhr  |  CNW

CALGARY, May 6, 2025 - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MEG) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025 (the "Meeting"), all resolutions were approved as follows:

Election of Directors

Each of the ten (10) nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2025, were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director are set out below.

Votes FOR

Votes WITHHELD

Nominee

#

%

#

%

Gary A. Bosgoed

168,555,986

99.74

444,378

0.26

Darlene M. Gates

168,623,989

99.78

376,375

0.22

Robert B. Hodgins

168,030,898

99.43

969,466

0.57

Kim Lynch Proctor

167,604,840

99.17

1,395,524

0.83

Susan M. MacKenzie

164,166,787

97.14

4,833,577

2.86

Michael G. McAllister

168,873,187

99.92

127,177

0.08

Jeffrey J. McCaig

166,590,826

98.57

2,409,538

1.43

James D. McFarland

168,039,904

99.43

960,460

0.57

Diana J. McQueen

168,326,540

99.60

673,824

0.40

Robert R. Rooney

168,664,567

99.80

335,797

0.20

Appointment of Auditor

An ordinary resolution was passed approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year at such remuneration as the directors of the Corporation may determine.

Votes FOR

Votes WITHHELD

#

%

#

%

169,866,752

96.54

6,082,103

3.46

Approval of Unallocated Treasury-Settled Restricted Share Units

An ordinary resolution was passed approving all unallocated restricted share units under the Corporation's Treasury-Settled Restricted Share Unit Plan. The voting results were as follows:

Votes FOR

Votes WITHHELD

#

%

#

%

162,564,673

96.19

6,435,691

3.81

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation

An advisory resolution was passed accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation. The voting results were as follows:

Votes FOR

Votes WITHHELD

#

%

#

%

165,031,324

97.65

3,969,040

2.35

Full voting results for the meeting are also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About MEG

MEG is the leading pure-play in situ thermal oil producer in Canada. Our purpose is to meet the growing demand for energy, produced safely and reliably, while generating long-term value for all our stakeholders. MEG produces, transports and sells our oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. Our common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG).

Learn more at www.megenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
T 403.767.0515
E invest@megenergy.com

Media Relations
T 403.775.1131
E media@megenergy.com

SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.


