Vertex Minerals Limited: Appointment of Joint Chief Financial Officers

Perth, Australia - Vertex Minerals Ltd. (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vince Fayad and Kurt Laney as Joint Chief Financial Officers (CFO) of the Company.HIGHLIGHTS:- Appointment of Vince Fayad and Kurt Laney as Joint Chief Financial Officers- Both bring extensive experience in the public company sector, with a strong focus on the mining industry- Focus on processes and controls to support the growth and development of the Company- Based in SydneyVince and Kurt bring a wealth of experience in both the mining and public company sectors. Their combined experience, together with their broader expertise in handling larger trading entities, will be invaluable as the Company progresses towards its next stage of production. Vince and Kurt will work alongside the management team at Hill End, with a particular focus on supporting the evolution of the Company's processes and controls across the accounting, finance and treasury functions as Vertex transitions to production.Both Kurt and Vince are Chartered Accountants and their experience includes:- Vince has over 40 years' experience in corporate finance, international M&A, accounting and other advisory related services in Sydney-based mid-tier accounting firms. His experience ranges from provision of corporate, accounting and secretarial services, together with strong commercial acumen particularly, in the planning and execution and of development strategies for projects as well as acquisition skills.- Kurt is an experienced Chartered Accountant with over ten years of experience specialising in the provision of accounting for publicly listed companies, taxation, and corporate secretarial services.Vince brings extensive public company experience, including his current role as Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary of Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE). Kurt also serves as CFO and Joint Company Secretary of ASE. Over the past decade, both Vince and Kurt have held Joint CFO and Company Secretary roles across several other ASX-listed companies.Executive Chairman Roger Jackson commented, "I am delighted with the appointment of Vince and Kurt. They bring not only a strong degree of financial acumen, but also have extensive public company experience and, being Sydney-based, will integrate well with our project team and operations. These skills will be invaluable as the Company moves forward. I look forward to working with Vince and Kurt".





About Vertex Minerals Limited:



Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.





Source:

Vertex Minerals Limited





Contact:

Roger Jackson Executive Chairman Tully Richards Technical Director tully@vertexminerals.com.au