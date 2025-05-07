Forge Resources Expands Infrastructure to Facilitate 24-Hour Operations and Accelerate Development at La Estrella Coal Project

Vancouver, May 7, 2025 - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company) is pleased to provide an operational update on enhancing accessibility and operational efficiency at the La Estrella project site through critical infrastructure upgrades, including intensive road maintenance and electrical enhancements. These improvements will enable the company to scale up to 24-hour operations, accelerating the development of the decline and boosting productivity.

Electrical Upgrades to Enable 24-Hour Operations

Forge is advancing its infrastructure with strategic electrical upgrades that will significantly enhance operational capacity and efficiency (Figure 1). As part of this initiative, electrical poles have been installed. A transformative development, these enhancements will enable the Company to transition to 24-hour operations within the coming weeks - accelerating decline development and driving productivity.

Key upgrades include:

High-performance lighting solutions - Two 200W solar floodlights and two 200W non-solar floodlights will illuminate the operational area, ensuring uninterrupted workflow.

Advanced security measures - Five strategically placed security cameras will offer superior monitoring, reinforcing site safety and oversight.

Figure 1. Arial view of site indicating the location of lighting and security upgrades

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/251096_cbf338ddc4a5282a_001full.jpg

Road Infrastructure Enhancements

Beginning in March, the Company launched a comprehensive road maintenance initiative to restore 10-kilometers of shared roadway leading to the project site (Figure 2 and 3). This effort is made possible through the support of the municipalities of Betulia and Zapatoca, which have contributed essential road-building machinery. Additionally, the Company has provided critical resources, materials, and a dedicated workforce to aid in the project's completion. The initiative includes widening key access points, reinforcing structural integrity, and upgrading road surfaces to support increased traffic flow and heavy equipment transport

As part of its commitment to community engagement, the Company is working closely with the municipality of Betulia to execute vital road improvements that benefit both local residents and company operations. These enhancements aim to create safer, more efficient transportation routes, fostering connectivity and long-term infrastructure resilience.

PJ Murphy, CEO, states: "These infrastructure enhancements mark a significant milestone for Forge Resources as we transition to 24-hour operations. By expanding our capabilities, we are accelerating the development of the decline, improving efficiency, and reinforcing our commitment to safety and sustainability. We appreciate the collaboration and support from our partners and local communities as we drive forward with these advancements."

Figure 2. Grading surface material in preparation for road base fill

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/251096_cbf338ddc4a5282a_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Workers place and compact road base material

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/251096_cbf338ddc4a5282a_003full.jpg

Looking Ahead

Forge Resources Corp. is excited about the momentum gained in both its decline advancement and infrastructure improvement projects. The Company extends its gratitude to its shareholders, partners, and the Beltulia community for their unwavering support and collaboration. Forge Resources remains focused on executing its development plans with diligence, transparency, and a shared vision for success.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company. The Company holds a 60% interest with a with a formalized agreement in place to acquire 80%, in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. La Estrella contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal. The Company also holds an option on the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Aion Acquisition. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In particular, there can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as described or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251096