Australian Patent Granted - Second EcoGraf HFfree® Purification Patent

Second EcoGraf HFfreePurification PatentEcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK) is pleased to announce that IP Australia has granted a second HFfreepurification patent to EcoGraf. The second patent provides broad protection of the Company's HFfree purification technology flowsheet and builds on the Company's Product Qualification Facility program that is co-funded via a grant from the Australian Government's Critical Minerals Development Program. The Company received certification of registration on 6 May 2025. The patent numbered 2022387279 has a term of 20 years from the date of the patent (being 11 November 2022) therefore the expiry date is 11 November 2042.

This second Australian patent covers the additional use of the Company's EcoGraf HFfree® purification technology across a range of applications relating to the manufacture of battery anode material, high purity graphite products and the recycling of lithium-ion battery anodes.

Protection of intellectual property rights is a key aspect of EcoGraf's vertically integrated battery anode materials business that's underpinned by the use of low-cost and environmentally sustainable process technology for the planned production of high purity natural flake and spherical graphite in Tanzania and the establishment of EcoGraf HFfree® purification facilities in key global battery markets.

EcoGraf HFfree® vertically integrated battery anode materials business

Forward looking statements

Various statements in this announcement constitute statements relating to intentions, future acts and events. Such statements are generally classified as "forward looking statements" and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause those future acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from what is presented or implicitly portrayed herein. The Company gives no assurances that the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements will be achieved.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite business which includes:

• Epanko Graphite Mine in Tanzania;

• Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania;

• EcoGraf HFfree® Purification Facilities located in close proximity to the electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers; and

• EcoGraf HFfree® Purification technology to support battery anode recycling.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf® battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

In addition, the Company is undertaking planning for its Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania, which will process natural flake graphite into spherical graphite (SpG). This mechanical micronising and spheronising is the first step in the conversion of high-quality flake graphite concentrate into battery grade anode material used in the production of lithium-ion batteries.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree® purification technology, the Company will upgrade the SpG to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company's successful application of the EcoGraf HFfree® purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO 2 emissions and lower battery costs.

