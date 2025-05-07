Westwater Resources Receives Letter of Interest from US EXIM Bank for the Kellyton Graphite Plant

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite company ("Westwater" or the "Company"), announced today that it has received a letter of interest from US EXIM Bank ("EXIM") for its Kellyton Graphite Plant, under the "Make More in America Initiative" and the "China and Transformational Export Program." The letter of interest is separate from the Phase I debt syndication process for the Kellyton plant previously announced, which is still progressing.

"Westwater continues to make progress syndicating its previously announced debt facility. This LOI from EXIM adds additional potential sources of funding as we continue the development of our Kellyton graphite anode processing plant, which is 100% sold out for phase one," said Steve Cates, Westwater's Chief Financial Officer.

The progression from a letter of interest to a loan commitment from EXIM requires a formal application, and for EXIM to complete due diligence, underwriting, and finalization of terms and conditions. No assurance can be given that the Company will ultimately enter into a loan transaction with EXIM.

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources is an energy technology company that is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. Westwater Resources' primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, Westwater Resources' Coosa Graphite Deposit is the largest and most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States - and is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words and phrases such as "progressing," "progress," "potential," "development," and other similar words or phrases. Forward looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the Company's business plans for its Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant including efforts to syndicate a debt facility for its continued construction. The Company cautions that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. Those uncertainties and other factors are discussed in Westwater's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent securities filings, and they could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations.

