Magma Silver Appoints Townsend as a Director and Amends Stock Options

13:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, May 7, 2025 - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (FSE: BC2) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("Magma" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Townsend to its Board of Directors effective May 7, 2025.

Michael Townsend has extensive experience in corporate finance spanning over 25 years. Mr. Townsend is one of the founding partners of Altus Capital Partners, a boutique investment bank based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Altus has been involved in raising over $180 million in equity financings over the past 5 years.

The Company announced the resignation of Joe Sandberg as a director effective May 7, 2025.

Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Magma, stated: "We are excited to announce the appointment of Michael Townsend. Mr. Townsend has a strong corporate finance background, knowledge of the capital markets, and success in raising capital. We wish to thank Joe Sandberg for his years of service and contribution to the board of directors and wish him well on his retirement."

Stock Options

Further to the news release dated May 6, 2025, the Company also announces an increase in the stock option grant from 1,000,000 options to 1,500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, consultants, and employees pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options exercise price has been amended from $0.155 to $0.16 and are exercisable for a period of five years.

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus will be on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.

For further information, please contact Magma Silver Corp.:
Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman
Jason Baker, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1-604-252-2672
Email: info@magmasilver.com
Website: www.magmasilver.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Magma anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Magma to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Magma, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Magma should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251058


Mineninfo

Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A411DV
CA5589221004
www.magmasilver.com
Minenprofile
