Gold Finder Resources Corporate Update

Vancouver, May 7, 2025 - Gold Finder Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) (OTC Pink: GLDFF) ("Gold Finder" or the "Company"), formerly GoldON Resources Ltd., is a gold explorer focused on the discovery potential of overlooked and underexplored properties. The Company's current properties are in northwestern Ontario, home to some of the world's most productive gold belts (Figure 1).

"We believe a new bull cycle for precious metals is underway, and Gold Finder is well positioned to benefit from renewed capital flows into the sector--from producers to developers, and explorers," said Greg Lytle, President of Gold Finder. "We are also pleased to confirm that we've received FINRA approval and are now trading in the United States under the symbol GLDFF."

Figure 1: Property Locations within the Archean Greenstone Belts of Northwestern Ontario.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://goldfinderresources.com/images/maps/Gold-Finder_Property-Locations.jpg

Current projects include the West Madsen, Pipestone Bay, Pakwash North, and McDonough properties all located in the Red Lake Mining District; and the Slate Falls property located in the Patricia Mining District (Figure 1). All our properties are in good standing and a summary of each project follows.

West Madsen Property

Gold Finder owns a 100% interest in the West Madsen property, which was originally acquired from Great Bear Resources, and now covers 5,936 hectares in the heart of the Red Lake Gold Camp. West Madsen adjoins the Madsen mine property (see drone image), owned by West Red Lake Gold Mines (WRLG), which announced last month the anticipated restart of operations and production at the Madsen mine/mill complex is just a few months away.

Gold Finder has engaged Andrea Diakow, P.Geo., former exploration manager at Great Bear, to oversee exploration studies and target development work at West Madsen.

Pipestone Bay Property

The 100%-owned Pipestone Bay property hosts the drill-ready 991 Zone target, which may be controlled by an early E-W structure that is likely a second-order structure to the Pipestone Bay - St Paul Bay Deformation Zone. Located approximately 32 km west of the town of Red Lake, the 1,015-hectare property boasts many key geological signatures that make the Red Lake Greenstone Belt such a prolific gold camp, including silicification, sericite, biotite, and chlorite alteration, visible gold in quartz veins, D2 folding and crustal-scale structures. The property adjoins the western end of WRLG's Rowan project (see area claim map), which hosts three past producing gold mines.

Pakwash North Property

Gold Finder holds a 40% interest in the 3,105-hectare Pakwash North property with BTU Metals having earned the remaining 60% interest in the property via a March 2021 option agreement. Located ~36 km southeast of Red Lake, the property adjoins the southeastern portion of BTU's Dixie Halo property that was optioned to Kinross Gold in February 2023 and the northern boundary of Kinross's Bruce Lake property (see area claim map). BTU announced in February 2025 that Kinross expects to commence approximately 8,000 metres of core drilling on the Dixie Halo property in May. If the Kinross drilling program results in a new discovery near the Pakwash North claim boundary, it could enhance the potential value of the property.

McDonough Property

Located ~15 km north of the town of Red Lake, Gold Finder owns a 100% interest in the McDonough property. The 1,054-hectare property is contiguous with Evolution Mining's Slate Bay gold property and straddles a regional unconformity (see geology map) that is a key structural signature of many deposits within the Red Lake Greenstone Belt. A review of geochemical, geological, and diamond drilling data has been initiated to understand why 2023 drilling failed to intersect any significant gold mineralization despite the geochemical and geophysical anomalies which were targeted, and to assess any other potential targets of merit.

Slate Falls Property

The 100 %-owned Slate Falls property is located within the southwestern extension of the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt between the Red Lake and Pickle Lake gold camps. The 5,100-hectare property covers key regional-scale structures that correlate with numerous high-grade gold and silver showings identified over a 10-kilometre trend within the claim package. Previously reported work in 2019 and 2020, targeted east-west shear zones containing high-grade quartz veins where grab samples returned values of up to 331.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 3,025 g/t silver, and follow-up drilling returned values of up to 78.5 g/t gold and 73.7 g/t silver over 0.24 metres.

Subsequent work on the property has included an airborne high-resolution magnetic (MAG) survey and a structural study that incorporated the MAG survey data with all known lithological and mineralogical information and structural measurements. The resulting interpretation highlighted major east-northeast-trending shear zones and fold structures across the property (see structural interpretation map).

Target development fieldwork in 2025 will include a return to the high-grade Trail and Sanderson zones and mapping and sampling of showings in the eastern part of the property, which Gold Finder has never visited, such as the FTM Zone (historical grab samples up to 149 g/t gold and 169 g/t silver and the Fry Lake #5 Occurrence 3.8 g/t gold and 0.083% uranium oxide.

Coleman Robertson, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Gold Finder Resources Ltd.

Gold Finder is a mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties. Our goal is to add value by defining or redefining the exploration opportunity, maintain ownership control during the value creation phase of discovery, and then source a well-financed partner capable of accelerating discovery, resource definition, and development.

For more information, you can visit our website at goldfinderresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at https://x.com/GoldFinderRes.

Forward-Looking Statements

