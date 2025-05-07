Sankamap Metals Inc. Mobilizes to the Oceania Project

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc. ("EGS") to carry out a 271-line-kilometre Mobile MagnetoTellurics ("MobileMT") airborne geophysical survey across its 4,500-hectare Kuma Property in Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands (Figures 1 & 2).

CEO John Florek commented: "We are excited to commence work on our projects in the Solomon Islands Archipelgo, an exciting jurisdiction renowned for its copper and gold endowment. The Kuma Project stands out as a compelling exploration opportunity with potential for a major new copper-gold discovery. Notably, it lies along a prospective trend that hosts two significant deposits; Lihir containing 71 Moz Au1 (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Proven+Probable ("P&P"), 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred) and Panguna containing 19.3 Moz Au + 5.3 Mt Cu2 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred); both of which share key geological similarities with the Kuma property*."

*Disclaimer: References to the Lihir and Panguna deposits are provided solely to illustrate the potential scale of mineralization that could exist in similar geological settings. These references are not intended to imply that mineralization of similar type, size, or grade is present on Sankamap's property. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on Sankamap's property, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource.

The MobileMT survey is designed to significantly enhance the geological understanding of the project by identifying conductive and resistive trends associated with porphyry and epithermal mineralization systems. Leveraging EGS's advanced MobileMT technology, the survey will deliver high-resolution subsurface imaging, mapping alteration zones and structural features through resistivity contrasts; a key tool for defining high-priority drill targets. Building on the extensive historical work already completed at the site, this survey marks a significant milestone in advancing the Kuma Project into its next phase of exploration.

Survey data collection is set to commence mid-May 2025, with results expected by July. The MobileMT survey will be conducted in parallel with a high-resolution airborne photogrammetry and LiDAR mapping program by 61 Aero, and a focused rock sampling initiative led by Sankamap's in-house geological team.

The surface sampling program is designed to validate historical results and uncover new geochemical anomalies in priority target zones, further enhancing confidence in the project's potential.

This comprehensive, multi-disciplinary approach will generate a robust dataset to sharpen target definition and strategically guide the upcoming exploration drill program, slated to launch in Fall 2025. Together, these initiatives represent a step forward in unlocking the Kuma Project's copper-gold discovery potential.

Figure 1: Regional location of Kuma Project within a trend of other copper-gold porphyry and epithermal deposits/occurrences.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11623/251081_89b6be9b643a593f_002full.jpg

Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred

Panguna: 1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred

Goldridge: 23 Mt containing 0.86 Moz Au at 1.15 g/t measured, 79 Mt containing 3.1 Moz Au at 1.2 g/t indicated, 89 Mt containing 3.3 Moz Au at 1.14 g/t inferred (191 Mt containing 7.2 Moz Au at 1.17 g/t) 13.4 Mt containing 0.59 Moz Au at 1.28 g/t Proven, 14.3 Mt containing 0.6 Moz au at 1.30 Probable (P&P 27.7 Mt containing 1.2 Moz Au at 1.29 g/t)

Figure 2: Compilation map of historical rock samples, mapped alteration, and geology on the Kuma Tenement.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11623/251081_89b6be9b643a593f_003full.jpg

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts world-class copper-gold deposits; including Newcrest's Lihir Mine, with a resource of 71.9 million ounces of gold¹ (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred).

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au4; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At the Fauro property, particularly at the Meriguna target, historical trenching has revealed highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au4, along with grab samples reaching up to 173 g/t Au4. Additionally, limited historical shallow drilling encountered 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au4, further supporting the property's prospectivity.

With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Sankamap's profile.

1.Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred)

2. Bougainville Copper Ltd. Annual Report, 2016 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred)

3. Wanguo International Mining Group Limited Annual Results Announcement, 2024 (23 Mt containing 0.86 Moz Au at 1.15 g/t measured, 79 Mt containing 3.1 Moz Au at 1.2 g/t indicated, 89 Mt containing 3.3 Moz Au at 1.14 g/t inferred (191 Mt containing 7.2 Moz Au at 1.17 g/t) 13.4 Mt containing 0.59 Moz Au at 1.28 g/t Proven, 14.3 Mt containing 0.6 Moz au at 1.30 Probable (P&P 27.7 Mt containing 1.2 Moz Au at 1.29 g/t))

4. Historical grab samples and drill intercepts from SolGold Kuma Review June 2015, and SolGold plc Annual Report 2013/2012

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and an officer of the Company.

Grant of Options

Subject to regulatory approval, the Company has granted 3,850,000 options to its directors, officers and consultants, exercisable for five years at a price of $0.18.

The Company has engaged the services of Peak Investor Marketing Corp. ("Peak"), an independent arm's length entity, on a month-to-month basis for compensation of $6,000 per month. Peak will assist the Company with marketing strategy and planning, corporate communications and public relations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

Chief Executive Officer

Sankamap Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, including with respect to the timing from which the common shares will trade on the CSE under the new name of the Company and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-Looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-Looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

