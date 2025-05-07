ESGold Corp. Invited to Present at the Metals Investor Forum on May 9, 2025, in Vancouver

Invited by silver expert Peter Krauth, ESGold will update investors on its near-term production and large-scale exploration potential at Montauban

Vancouver, May 7, 2025 - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company"), a pre-production gold and silver company advancing its fully permitted Montauban Project in Quebec, is pleased to announce that it will present at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC, on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

ESGold was selected to participate in this exclusive, invite-only event by Peter Krauth, respected author of Silver Stock Investor and long-time advocate for high-conviction opportunities in the resource sector. Mr. Krauth has identified ESGold as a standout story among junior gold-silver companies advancing toward production and poised for potential discovery.

Event Details

Rosewood Hotel Georgia - Vancouver, BC

Friday, May 9, 2025

Event Start: 8:00 AM PST

ESGold Presentation: 2:50 PM PST

For those unable to attend in person, please register using the link above to join the event virtually.

During the presentation, ESGold will provide an update on its ongoing construction at Montauban and the expected delivery of first gold and silver production by year-end. As ESGold advances construction and prepares for near-term ANT survey results, attendees can expect timely insights into the Company's transition to production.

The Metals Investor Forum will provide shareholders, analysts, retail and institutional investors with the opportunity to hear directly from the Company's leadership as ESGold transitions from development to production, and potentially into a new discovery phase.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, the development and construction timelines of the Montauban Project, future production, and anticipated project milestones. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

