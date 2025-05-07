U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate in Top Shelf Partners 2025 Commodities Global Expo and Natural Resource Stock Expo May 11-16, 2025

CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU) is pleased to announce that Mr. Luke Norman, Chairman of U.S. Gold will be presenting and featured as a keynote speaker at (i) the Commodities Global Expo (May 11-13, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel Fort Lauderdale, FL) and (ii) the Natural Resource Stocks Expo (May 14-16, 2025, at The Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, GA) (the "Conferences").

These Conferences are designed for both growth-stage and established resource companies, with one goal in mind: helping companies connect directly with capital through curated one-on-one meetings, sophisticated investor engagement, and high-impact media visibility.

Highlights of the Conferences

Pre-Scheduled One-on-One Meetings: Meet with qualified, vetted investors who are actively allocating in the commodities and natural resource space.

Distinct Investor Pools: Fort Lauderdale attracts coastal high-net-worth and institutional investors, while Atlanta engages family offices, southern funds, and private equity-offering two unique audiences in one trip.

Exclusive Participation: Only 30 companies are featured per event, ensuring meaningful visibility and direct engagement, not overcrowded exposure.

Live CEO Interviews in Atlanta: Emmy-winning journalist Ashleigh Barry will conduct professional media interviews on-site, broadcast globally through Global One Media and Barry Media channels creating digital assets your company can use for months to come.

Event Overviews

Commodities Global Expo

May 11-13, 2025 | The Four Seasons, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Participating companies will engage in pre-arranged meetings, private investor dinners, and breakout sessions addressing critical themes such as resource security, geopolitical risk, and the capital markets outlook.

Natural Resource Stocks Expo

May 14-16, 2025 | The Whitley Hotel, Atlanta, GA

This follow-up event builds on the momentum from Fort Lauderdale and introduces companies to a new regional audience. Held in Atlanta's prestigious Buckhead district, it brings together U.S.-based funds, energy analysts, and mineral-focused investors eager to engage with growth-stage and advanced exploration companies.

To register and learn more please visit: https://topshelf-partners.com/

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Samuel Engineering Inc. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please https://www.usgoldcorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "proposed," "aims," "anticipates", "forecast," "estimated," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to Luke Norman's attendance at the Conferences and the topics to be discussed. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

