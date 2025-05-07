Rain City Resources Inc.: Update on Pilot Plant Operation Progress

Rain City Resources Inc. (CSE: RAIN) (the "Company" or "Rain") announces that the ACCELi Cavitek mineral extraction pilot plant (the "ACCELi Plant") has been successfully processing brine onsite since April 11. The ACCELi Plant is located at an industrial water transfer site in Springfield Pennsylvania and represents a pre-commercial trial of the ACCELi technology with a focus on extracting lithium along with other critical minerals. The ACCELi Plant has been operated by Avonlea Lithium Corp. ("ALC") in which Rain has the option to earn a 100% interest.

Fluid from waste-water brine associated with natural gas production from the Marcellus Shale Formation has been passing through the ACCELi Plant successfully processing Barium, Magnesium, Calcium, Strontium and Lithium over the last three weeks.

Montrose Environmental Solutions Canada Inc ("Montrose") have been commissioned to provide an independent report on the ACCELi process using data from the pilot plant in Pennsylvania. This third-party assessment will focus on validating operational efficiency, recovery rates and compliance with environmental standards for commercial scalability.

Rain is conscious of the U.S. Department of Energy's critical material list, which includes lithium, barite and magnesium, and notes the increasing importance over the short and medium term (2020 to 2035) of lithium and magnesium, which the ACCELi Plant has been processing in Pennsylvania.

Benjamin Hill, CEO, commented, "The feedback we have received from ALC has been incredibly positive and the insights learned in scaling up from the successful bench testing in Calgary to The Pilot Plant in Pennsylvania has been invaluable. We remain focused on establishing the proprietary ACCELi technology as the default brine-hosted critical mineral extraction process in commercial operation. It provides a low capex, portable and easily scalable solution with zero water use.

We are grateful for the professionalism of the ALC team on site and we look forward to disseminating the results following the independent analysis by Montrose."

About the Marcellus Shale Formation

Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale is attracting global attention due to the presence of high concentrations of lithium and other strategic and critical minerals in wastewater from natural gas production. This geological formation is composed of sedimentary rock found in the Appalachian Basin of eastern North America at a depth ranging from about 1,000 feet to 8,000 feet. According to a study from the Department of Energy's National Energy Technology Laboratory, this formation could represent enough lithium-rich wastewater to meet up to 40-percent of the nation's current domestic lithium consumption.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company supporting commercial and governmental organizations. Montrose Environmental Group Inc comprises over 700 employees in Canada and over 3,400 professionals globally. Montrose has extensive experience in lithium brine resource evaluation and reporting through its large and experienced hydrogeology and groundwater modelling teams.

About Us

Rain is an integrated critical mineral technology and project development company committed to solving the environmental, social, and economic issues associated with extracting lithium and other critical minerals from brine.

