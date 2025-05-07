Armory Mining Corp Planning Exploration Activity at the Kaslo Silver Project

Vancouver, May 7, 2025 - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to announce it is pursuing exploration plans at its Kaslo Silver Project, located in the historic Slocan Mining District, British Columbia, Canada.

Nestled in the heart of British Columbia's historic Slocan Mining Division, the 3,239-ha Kaslo Silver project combines historical high-grade production with modern exploration potential in one of Canada's most prolific silver districts. The Company is currently planning active exploration programs that includes target refinement and phased drill campaigns.

Armory Mining is positioned to address the gaps and uncertainty left by China's recent closure of exports for more key minerals. As global supply chains face unprecedented uncertainty, Armoury Mining is accelerating exploration and development at the Kaslo Silver Project. This work demonstrates that Canada, together with the private sector, is acting to secure its economic future, national security, and sovereignty.

China's export controls on critical minerals such as antimony, germanium, and gallium have impacted global markets, curbing shipments by up to 57% and exposing vulnerabilities in the supply chains that underpin clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and defense sectors*. These developments underscore the urgent need for Canada to rapidly deploy new policies and incentives that support domestic mineral exploration and production.

"Our Kaslo Silver Project is a clear example of how Canadian resource development can directly address global supply challenges," said Alex Klenman, CEO of Armoury Mining. "We are advancing exploration to help fill the gap left by China's export restrictions, while creating security and economic opportunity here at home."

Armory Mining has shared with federal and provincial stakeholders how more can be done to streamline permitting, accelerate project development, and expand incentives for critical mineral exploration. As highlighted at the recent PDAC 2025 convention, Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy and new funding commitments are steps in the right direction; they will help support projects which can move from exploration to production without unnecessary delays. These policies help build agility, resilience, and reliability in the Canadian mining industry.

During this time of global trade uncertainty and geopolitical posturing good mining policy is not just about economic prosperity; it is fundamental to national security and sovereignty. As global demand for critical minerals surges, Canada's ability to supply allies and support the defence industrial base is at stake. Responsible, expedited mining development is essential for Canada to remain a reliable partner in North America and beyond.

"Canada's mineral wealth is a strategic asset," said Arjun Grewal, Chairman, Armory Mining. "We must seize this opportunity to reinforce our sovereignty, support our allies, and ensure that Canadian resources are developed for the benefit of Canadians."

Armory management is working closely with its geological consultants to plan and execute a long-term exploration strategy at Kaslo. Details, including specific exploration activities, budgets and timelines, will be released once confirmed.

* "China's export controls are curbing critical mineral shipments to the world", Jackson/Lv, Reuters, April 20, 2025

