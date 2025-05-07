New Gold Announces Results Of Vote For Election Of Board Of Directors

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 6, 2025, as set out below.

Election of Directors

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Patrick Godin 428,081,129 99.70 % 1,303,979 0.30 % Sophie Bergeron 427,630,255 99.59 % 1,754,853 0.41 % Ross Bhappu 427,911,430 99.66 % 1,473,678 0.34 % Nicholas Chirekos 394,885,856 91.97 % 34,499,252 8.03 % Gillian Davidson 426,373,176 99.30 % 3,011,932 0.70 % Thomas McCulley 427,919,939 99.66 % 1,465,169 0.34 % Christian Milau 424,822,124 98.94 % 4,562,984 1.06 % Richard O'Brien 405,488,179 94.43 % 23,896,929 5.57 % Marilyn Schonberner 426,184,735 99.25 % 3,200,373 0.75 %

Say on Pay Advisory Vote

Votes For Votes Against % For % Against 405,189,666 24,195,443 94.37 % 5.63 %

The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com on May 7, 2025.

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining Company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the New Afton copper-gold mine and the Rainy River gold mine. New Gold's vision is to be the most valued intermediate gold and copper producer through profitable and responsible mining for our shareholders and stakeholders. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.

