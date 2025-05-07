New Gold Announces Results Of Vote For Election Of Board Of Directors
TORONTO, May 7, 2025 - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 6, 2025, as set out below.
Election of Directors
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Patrick Godin
|
428,081,129
|
99.70 %
|
1,303,979
|
0.30 %
|
Sophie Bergeron
|
427,630,255
|
99.59 %
|
1,754,853
|
0.41 %
|
Ross Bhappu
|
427,911,430
|
99.66 %
|
1,473,678
|
0.34 %
|
Nicholas Chirekos
|
394,885,856
|
91.97 %
|
34,499,252
|
8.03 %
|
Gillian Davidson
|
426,373,176
|
99.30 %
|
3,011,932
|
0.70 %
|
Thomas McCulley
|
427,919,939
|
99.66 %
|
1,465,169
|
0.34 %
|
Christian Milau
|
424,822,124
|
98.94 %
|
4,562,984
|
1.06 %
|
Richard O'Brien
|
405,488,179
|
94.43 %
|
23,896,929
|
5.57 %
|
Marilyn Schonberner
|
426,184,735
|
99.25 %
|
3,200,373
|
0.75 %
Say on Pay Advisory Vote
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
% For
|
% Against
|
405,189,666
|
24,195,443
|
94.37 %
|
5.63 %
The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com on May 7, 2025.
About New Gold
New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining Company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the New Afton copper-gold mine and the Rainy River gold mine. New Gold's vision is to be the most valued intermediate gold and copper producer through profitable and responsible mining for our shareholders and stakeholders. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.
SOURCE New Gold Inc.
Contact
For further information, please contact: Ankit Shah, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Direct: +1 (416) 324-6027, Email: ankit.shah@newgold.com; Brandon Throop, Director, Investor Relations, Direct: +1 (647) 264-5027, Email: brandon.throop@newgold.com