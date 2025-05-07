OceanaGold Reports First Quarter 2025 Operating & Financial Results

(All financial figures in United States dollars unless otherwise stated)

On track to deliver full year production, cost and capital investment guidance

Produced 117,400 ounces of gold at an All-In Sustaining Cost of $1,796 per ounce

Strong Free Cash Flow† of $69 million, zero debt, cash balance of $228 million

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2025 - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") reported its operational and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available at www.oceanagold.com.

First Quarter Highlights

On track to deliver full year production, cost and capital guidance.

Safely and responsibly produced 117,400 ounces of gold and 3,400 tonnes of copper, both increased by 12% from the prior corresponding quarter.

All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC") † of $1,796 per ounce, below the full-year cost guidance.

of $1,796 per ounce, below the full-year cost guidance. Record average realized gold price of $2,858 per ounce, with no gold price hedges or prepays.

Net profit of $101 million, and EPS of $0.14.

EBITDA Margin † of 53% and Operating Cash Flow Per Share † of $0.28.

of 53% and Operating Cash Flow Per Share of $0.28. Generated strong Free Cash Flow † of $69 million.

of $69 million. Debt-free with cash 18% higher than prior quarter at $228 million.

Repurchased 7.0 million common shares for $20 million, average price of CAD$4.03 per share. Up to $100 million in repurchases approved for full year 2025.

Declared a $0.01 per share quarterly dividend, payable in June 2025.

Announced new Pisces discovery at Haile, which remains open in multiple directions.

Released new high-grade drill results at Wharekirauponga, continuing to demonstrate its upside potential.

Waihi North Project in New Zealand is in the Fast-track permitting process. Approval expected by year end 2025; early works activities progressing.

Gerard Bond, President and CEO of OceanaGold, said: "We are pleased with the strong and safe start to the year, with production and cost performance on track with our annual guidance. Our operational leverage to rising gold prices has provided substantial upside this quarter and positions us to generate another year of significant Free Cash Flow in 2025. This strong performance, combined with our exceptional financial position, provides us with the flexibility to continue investing in growth and drive increased shareholder returns.

We are enthusiastic about our organic growth opportunities and exploration potential across all operations. This quarter we made significant progress on open pit waste stripping at Haile and Macraes to unlock access to higher-grade ore later this year, which sets us up for increased production in the fourth quarter and 2026. Our Waihi North Project, which includes the high-grade Wharekirauponga underground, is in the Fast-track permitting process, and we expect it to be approved by year-end. We also discovered the promising new Pisces mineralization at Haile and are investing for further exploration successes at each of our sites."

Share Buyback and Dividend

In the first quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 7.0 million common shares for consideration of $19.6 million. For 2025, the Board approved the repurchase of up to $100 million of common shares under the Company's current NCIB ("Normal Course Issuer Bid") program announced in July 2024.

OceanaGold has declared a $0.01 per share dividend payable in June 2025. Shareholders of record at the close of business in each jurisdiction on May 21, 2025 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to receive payment of the dividend on June 20, 2025. The dividend payment applies to holders of record of the Company's common shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Declaration of Dividend

Wednesday May 7, 2025 Record Date

Wednesday May 21, 2025 Dividend Payment Date

Friday June 20, 2025









Dividends are payable in United States dollars. Shareholders in other jurisdictions can elect to participate in Computershare's international payments service if they want to receive dividends in an alternative currency. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Proposed Share Consolidation

The Company is seeking shareholder approval in the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting in June to consolidate all issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of a consolidation ratio, to be determined by the Board, of up to three to one. The primary strategic rationale for this action is to raise the per share trading price of the common shares to more readily comply with minimum trading price requirements of a major U.S. exchange. This move is part of the Company's exploration of the potential benefits of a dual listing, which it believes could lead to increased access to potential investors, increased marketability and enhanced trading liquidity. The 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, via a live webcast accessible on the day at: https://meetnow.global/MYZ5RD5. Please note that the Company has refined some of the revisions to the Articles of the Company (Resolution 6). Shareholders are asked to consider and vote on the further amended Articles, available at: https://investors.oceanagold.com/annual-general-meetings and on SEDAR+ under the Company's name.

Results Overview





Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Gold Produced1







Haile koz 51.6 75.2 34.7 Didipio koz 20.6 19.7 26.3 Macraes koz 28.4 37.9 32.3 Waihi koz 16.8 18.1 11.5 Total gold produced1 koz 117.4 150.9 104.8 Gold Sales







Haile koz 57.2 73.9 41.2 Didipio koz 17.8 20.8 31.8 Macraes koz 23.7 36.6 32.2 Waihi koz 15.9 19.0 11.6 Total gold sales koz 114.6 150.3 116.8 Average Gold Price $/oz 2,858 2,665 2,092 Copper Produced1 - Didipio kt 3.4 3.1 3.0 Copper Sales - Didipio kt 3.2 2.8 3.2 Average Copper Price $/lb 4.27 4.16 3.90 Cash Costs†







Haile $/oz 715 598 1,569 Didipio $/oz 871 1,033 742 Macraes $/oz 1,369 1,214 1,016 Waihi $/oz 1,445 1,130 1,601 Consolidated Cash Costs† $/oz 976 875 1,194 AISC†







Haile $/oz 1,551 1,287 1,987 Didipio $/oz 1,130 1,389 946 Macraes $/oz 2,313 1,535 1,814 Waihi $/oz 2,019 1,557 2,393 Consolidated AISC† $/oz 1,796 1,563 1,823 Free Cash Flow† $M 68.8 146.5 1.8 Net profit (loss) $M 101.2 102.7 (5.3) Adjusted net profit† $M 102.2 107.6 3.7 Adjusted EBITDA† $M 193.0 251.3 80.9 Earnings (loss) per share2 $/share $0.14 $0.14 $(0.01) Adjusted earnings per share†2 $/share $0.14 $0.15 $0.01 Operating Cash Flow per share† $/share $0.28 $0.36 $0.11 Free Cash Flow per share† $/share $0.10 $0.20 $0.00

1 Production is reported on a 100% basis as all operations are controlled by OceanaGold. 2 Attributable to the shareholders of the Company.

† See "Non-IFRS Financial Information"

Conference Call and Webcast:

Senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the quarterly results on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 10:00 am EST (7:00 am PST). To participate in the conference call, please use one of the following methods:

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/5bgEkA5kN1Q

Toll-free North America: +1 888-510-2154

International: +1 437-900-0527

If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be made available on the Company's website.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

Cautionary Statement for Public Release

This public release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial and operating performance of the Company, its mining projects, the future price of gold, the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the realization of mineral reserve and resource estimates, costs of production, estimates of initial capital, sustaining capital, operating and exploration expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, costs and timing of the development of new mines, costs and timing of future exploration and drilling programs, timing of filing of updated technical information, anticipated production amounts, requirements for additional capital, governmental regulation of mining operations and exploration operations, timing and receipt of approvals, consents and permits under applicable legislation, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, limitations of insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation and regulatory matters. All statements in this public release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "may", "plans", "expects", "projects", "is expected", "scheduled", "potential", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, among others: future prices of gold; general business; economic and market factors (including changes in global, national or regional financial, credit, currency or securities markets); changes or developments in global, national or regional political and social conditions; changes in laws (including tax laws) and changes in IFRS or regulatory accounting requirements; the actual results of current production, development and/or exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations and studies; fluctuations in the value of the United States dollar relative to the Canadian dollar, the Australian dollar, the Philippines Peso or the New Zealand dollar; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability or insurrection or war; labour force availability and turnover; adverse judicial decisions, inability or delays in obtaining financing or governmental approvals; inability or delays in the completion of development or construction activities or in the re-commencement of operations; legal challenges to mining and operating permits including the FTAA as well as those factors identified and described in more detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and the Company's other filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.com under the Company's name. The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors Management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to Management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to: the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of Management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or Management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities the Company will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

Adjusted Net Profit/(Loss) and Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per share

These are used by Management to measure the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these measures provide information that is useful to investors because they are important indicators of the strength of the Company's operations and the performance of its core business. Accordingly, such measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted Net Profit/(Loss) is calculated as Net Profit/(Loss) less the impact of impairment expenses, write-downs, foreign exchange (gains)/losses, gain on sale of assets, OGP listing costs and restructuring costs related to transitioning certain corporate activities from Australia to Canada.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit/(Loss) and Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per share:

$M, except per share amounts Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Net profit (loss) 101.2 102.7 (5.3) Foreign exchange loss 0.8 3.0 6.3 Write-down of assets 0.2 1.9 1.2 Restructuring costs - - 1.5 Adjusted net profit 102.2 107.6 3.7 Adjusted weighted average number of common shares - fully diluted 714.9 724.6 718.8 Adjusted earnings per share 0.14 0.15 0.01

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company's Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a valuable indicator of its ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flows to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations and fund capital expenditures. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA less the impact of impairment expenses, write-downs, gains/losses on disposal of assets, listing costs, foreign exchange gains/losses and other non-recurring costs. EBITDA Margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by revenue.

Prior to the first quarter of 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was calculated using an adjustment for a specific portion of unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses rather than the total foreign exchange gain/loss. The comparative quarters have been recalculated adjusting for all foreign exchange gains/losses.

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin:

$M Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Net profit (loss) 101.2 102.7 (5.3) Depreciation and amortization 53.7 100.5 64.8 Net interest expense and finance costs 1.8 2.9 5.4 Income tax expense on earnings 35.3 40.3 7.0 EBITDA 192.0 246.4 71.9 Write-down of assets 0.2 1.9 1.2 Restructuring expense - - 1.5 Foreign exchange loss 0.8 3.0 6.3 Adjusted EBITDA 193.0 251.3 80.9 Revenue 359.9 427.3 270.3 EBITDA Margin 53 % 58 % 27 %

Cash Costs and AISC

Cash Costs are a common financial performance measure in the gold mining industry; however, it has no standard meaning under IFRS. Management uses this measure to monitor the performance of its mining operations and its ability to generate positive cash flows, both on an individual site basis and an overall company basis. Cash Costs include mine site operating costs plus indirect taxes and selling cost net of by-product sales and are then divided by ounces sold. In calculating Cash Costs, the Company includes copper and silver by-product credits as it considers the cost to produce the gold is reduced as a result of the by-product sales incidental to the gold production process, thereby allowing Management and other stakeholders to assess the net costs of gold production. The measure is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under IFRS.

Management believes that the AISC measure provides additional insight into the costs of producing gold by capturing all of the expenditures required for the discovery, development and sustaining of gold production and allows the Company to assess its ability to support capital expenditures to sustain future production from the generation of operating cash flows, both on an individual site basis and an overall company basis, while maintaining current production levels. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow per ounce sold. AISC is calculated as the sum of Cash Costs, capital expenditures and exploration costs that are sustaining in nature and corporate G&A costs. AISC is divided by ounces sold to arrive at AISC per ounce.

Prior to the first quarter of 2025, Didipio's AISC calculation excluded local corporate G&A costs which is consistent with the calculation of AISC for the other operations. In order to align the Company's reporting of AISC with local reporting requirements in the Philippines, Management has included local corporate G&A costs in Didipio's AISC calculation beginning in the first quarter of 2025.

The following table provides a reconciliation of consolidated Cash Costs and AISC:

$M, except per oz amounts Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Cost of sales, excl. depreciation and amortization 142.9 155.1 160.7 Indirect taxes 4.8 7.6 5.6 Selling costs 2.8 3.2 3.9 Other cash adjustments (3.4) (4.7) (0.8) By-product credits (35.3) (29.7) (29.9) Total Cash Costs (net) 111.8 131.5 139.5 Sustaining capital and leases 82.1 77.8 56.8 Corporate general & administration 10.4 23.5 14.8 Onsite exploration and drilling 1.6 0.5 1.8 Total AISC 205.9 233.3 212.9 Gold sales (koz) 114.6 150.3 116.8 Cash Costs ($/oz) 976 875 1,194 AISC ($/oz)1 1,796 1,563 1,823

1 Excludes the Additional Government Share related to the FTAA at Didipio of $7.5 million, $(7.4) million and $7.5 million for the first quarter, fourth quarter and year to date 2025, respectively, as it is considered in nature of an income tax.

The following tables provides a reconciliation of Cash Costs and AISC for each operation:

Haile

$M, except per oz amounts Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Cash costs of sales 45.6 51.3 53.2 By-product credits (1.9) (0.8) (0.7) Inventory adjustments (3.0) (6.5) 12.0 Freight, treatment and refining charges 0.2 0.2 0.1 Total Cash Costs (net) 40.9 44.2 64.6 Sustaining and leases 10.4 20.5 9.0 Pre-strip and capitalized mining 36.4 30.5 8.2 Onsite exploration and drilling 0.8 - - Total AISC 88.5 95.2 81.8 Gold sales (koz) 57.2 73.9 41.2 Cash Costs ($/oz) 715 598 1,569 AISC ($/oz) 1,551 1,287 1,987

Didipio

$M, except per oz amounts Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Cash costs of sales 32.1 40.0 36.1 By-product credits (31.2) (27.0) (28.2) Royalties 1.6 0.8 1.4 Indirect taxes 4.7 5.2 5.6 Inventory adjustments 4.5 (1.7) 4.8 Freight, treatment and refining charges 3.8 4.2 3.9 Total Cash Costs (net) 15.5 21.5 23.6 Sustaining and leases 2.7 4.8 4.6 Pre-strip and capitalized mining 1.9 2.5 1.9 Onsite exploration and drilling - - - Total AISC 20.2 28.8 30.1 Gold sales (koz) 17.8 20.8 31.8 Cash Costs ($/oz) 871 1,033 742 AISC1 ($/oz) 1,130 1,389 946

1 Excludes the Additional Government Share of FTAA at Didipio of $7.5 million, $(7.4) million and $7.5 million for the first quarter, fourth quarter, and year to date 2025, respectively, as it is considered in nature of an income tax.

Macraes

$M, except per oz amounts Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Cash costs of sales 39.2 44.5 29.6 Less: by-product credits (0.1) 0.2 - Royalties 0.7 1.0 (0.1) Inventory adjustments (7.6) (1.7) 3.0 Freight, treatment and refining charges 0.2 0.3 0.2 Total Cash Costs (net) 32.4 44.3 32.7 Sustaining and leases 9.4 5.9 6.4 Pre-strip and capitalized mining 12.3 5.1 18.7 Onsite exploration and drilling 0.6 0.2 0.6 Total AISC 54.7 55.5 58.4 Gold sales (koz) 23.7 36.6 32.2 Cash Costs ($/oz) 1,369 1,214 1,016 AISC ($/oz) 2,313 1,535 1,814

Waihi

$M, except per oz amounts Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Cash costs of sales 26.8 22.1 19.5 By-product credits (2.1) (2.1) (1.0) Royalties 0.5 0.5 0.3 Inventory adjustments (2.3) 0.9 (0.2) Add: Freight, treatment and refining charges 0.1 0.1 - Total Cash Costs (net) 23.0 21.5 18.6 Sustaining and leases 4.3 2.9 2.5 Pre-strip and capitalized mining 4.7 5.6 5.5 Onsite exploration and drilling 0.2 0.3 1.2 Total AISC 32.2 30.3 27.8 Gold sales (koz) 15.9 19.0 11.6 Cash Costs ($/oz) 1,445 1,130 1,601 AISC ($/oz) 2,019 1,557 2,393

Net Cash/(Debt)

Net Cash/(Debt) has been calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management believes this is a useful indicator to be used in conjunction with other liquidity and leverage ratios to assess the Company's financial health. Prior to 2024, lease liabilities were included in the calculation of Net Cash/(Debt). The change in respect of 2024 is consistent with the generally adopted approach to the calculation of Net Cash/(Debt). The comparative quarters have been recalculated excluding lease liabilities.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Cash/(Debt):

$M March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Revolving credit facility - - Fleet facility1 - (2.8) Unamortized transaction costs - 1.2 Total debt - (1.6) Cash and cash equivalents 227.6 193.5 Net Cash† 227.6 191.9

1 Fleet facility arrangement for mining equipment financing was fully repaid in March 2025. There are no additional amounts available under the fleet facility.

Operating Cash Flow per share

Operating Cash Flow per share before working capital movements is calculated as the cash flows provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in working capital then divided by the fully diluted adjusted weighted average number of common shares issued and outstanding.

The following table provides a reconciliation of total fully diluted cash Operating Cash Flow per share:

$M, except per share amounts Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Cash provided by operating activities 171.6 246.1 75.3 Changes in working capital 25.2 14.1 2.5 Cash flows provided by operating activities before changes in working capital 196.8 260.2 77.8







Adjusted weighted average number of common shares - fully diluted 714.9 724.6 718.8 Operating Cash Flow per share $0.28 $0.36 $0.11

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow has been calculated as cash flows from operating activities, less cash flow used in investing activities. Management believes Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to generate cash flow and operate net of all expenditures, prior to any financing cash flows. Free Cash Flow per share is calculated as the Free Cash Flow divided by the fully diluted adjusted weighted average number of common shares issued and outstanding.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

$M, except per share amounts Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Cash flows provided by Operating Activities 171.6 246.1 75.3 Cash flows used in Investing Activities (102.8) (99.6) (73.5) Free Cash Flow 68.8 146.5 1.8







Adjusted weighted average number of common shares - fully diluted 714.9 724.6 718.8 Free Cash Flow per share $0.10 $0.20 $-

