Osisko Reports Q1 2025 Results

MONTRÉAL, May 07, 2025 -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the "Company" or "Osisko") (OR: TSX & NYSE) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Amounts presented are in United States dollars, except where otherwise noted.

Highlights

19,014 gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs" 1 ) earned (22,259 GEOs in Q1 2024 2 );

) earned (22,259 GEOs in Q1 2024 ); Revenues from royalties and streams of $54.9 million ($45.0 million in Q1 2024);

Cash flows generated by operating activities of $46.1 million ($37.4 million in Q1 2024);

Quarterly cash margin 3 of $53.3 million or 97.1% ($43.7 million or 97.0% in Q1 2024);

of $53.3 million or 97.1% ($43.7 million or 97.0% in Q1 2024); Net earnings of $25.6 million, $0.14 per basic share ($11.2 million, $0.06 per basic share in Q1 2024);

Adjusted earnings 3 of $29.5 million, $0.16 per basic share ($22.0 million, $0.12 per basic share in Q1?2024);

of $29.5 million, $0.16 per basic share ($22.0 million, $0.12 per basic share in Q1?2024); Net repayment of $19.6 million under the revolving credit facility;

Cash balance of $63.1 million and debt of $74.3 million as at March 31, 2025;

Acquisition of a 1.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty from Japan Gold Corp. ("Japan Gold") on Japan Gold's wholly-controlled properties in Japan for cash consideration of $5.0 million; and

Declaration of a quarterly dividend of C$0.065 per common share paid on April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025.

Subsequent to March 31, 2025

Additional repayments of $30.0 million under the Company's revolving credit facility;

First payment received from Talisker Resources Ltd. under the Bralorne 1.7% NSR royalty;

Acquisition of a basket of royalties across various projects in British Columbia from Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable Resources") for consideration of C$3.8 million, as well as certain rights in relation to the future acquisition of similar interests from Sable Resources;

Publication of the fifth edition of the Company's sustainability report, Growing Responsibly; and

Declaration of a quarterly dividend of US$0.055 per common share, a 20% increase over the previous quarterly dividend, based on the foreign exchange rate (C$/US$) on the declaration date of the first quarter dividend. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.

Management Commentary

Jason Attew, President & CEO of Osisko commented: "Osisko's first quarter represented a good start for the Company in 2025 and serves as a solid base for Osisko to achieve its 2025 guidance range of 80,000 to 88,000 GEOs earned, especially considering that the Company's GEO deliveries are expected to sequentially improve quarter-by-quarter throughout the remainder of the year ahead.

Looking ahead over the next few months, there are several upcoming catalysts to watch out for, including, but not limited to, Osisko Development's project financing initiatives on the back of last week's Optimized Feasibility Study results for the fully-permitted Cariboo gold project; a new life-of-mine plan at Alamos Gold's Island Gold District; and finally, the anticipated Implementation of the Scheme of Arrangement between Spartan Resources and Ramelius Resources, which, if implemented, could accelerate first production from Dalgaranga to late 2025, a full year ahead of Osisko's expectations when we acquired the Dalgaranga 1.8% gross smelter return royalty in late September of 2024."

Norman MacDonald, Board Chair of Osisko, also commented: "Tomorrow's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will mark the end of Joanne Ferstman's tenure as an Independent Director on Osisko's Board. Joanne has been on Osisko's Board of Directors from the very beginning, and, as such, both Board and Management would like to wholeheartedly thank Joanne for her many years of leadership, guidance and service. Her attention to detail and dedication to realizing the Company's strategic vision, amongst her many other skills, will be missed. We would also like to wish Joanne all the best in her future endeavours."

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Company's 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders will be held on May 8, 2025 in Montréal, Québec.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Guy Desharnais, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Project Evaluation at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 195?royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes, including 21 producing assets. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic Complex, home to one of Canada's largest gold mines.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B?2S2.

Notes: (1) Gold Equivalent Ounces



GEOs are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties and streams. Silver ounces and copper tonnes earned from royalty and stream agreements are converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces or copper tonnes by the average silver price per ounce or copper price per tonne for the period and dividing by the average gold price per ounce for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties are converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue by the average gold price per ounce for the period.

Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate Three months ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Gold (i) $ 2,860 $ 2,070 Silver (ii) $ 31.88 $ 23.34 Copper (iii) $ 9,340 $ 8,438 Exchange rate (C$/US$) (iv) 0.6968 0.7415

(i) The average price represents the London Bullion Market Association's PM price in U.S. dollars per ounce. (ii) The average price represents the London Bullion Market Association's price in U.S. dollars per ounce. (iii) The average price represents the London Metal Exchange's price in U.S. dollars per tonne. (iv) Bank of Canada daily rate.

(2) Three months ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024"). (3) Non-IFRS Measures



Cash margin



Cash margin in dollars and in percentage of revenues are non-IFRS financial measures. Cash margin (in dollars) is defined by Osisko as revenues less cost of sales (excluding depletion). Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) is obtained from the cash margin (in dollars) divided by revenues.



Management uses cash margin in dollars and in percentage of revenues to evaluate Osisko's ability to generate positive cash flow from its royalty, stream and other interests. Management and certain investors also use this information, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards such as gross margin and operating cash flows, to evaluate Osisko's performance relative to peers in the mining industry who present these measures on a similar basis. Cash margin in dollars and in percentage of revenues are only intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.



A reconciliation of the cash margin per type of interests (in thousands of dollars and in percentage of revenues) is presented below:

Three months ended

March 31,

2025 2024 $ $ Royalty interests Revenues 36,790 33,029 Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion) (145 ) (78 ) Cash margin (in dollars) 36,645 32,951 Depletion (2,710 ) (4,104 ) Gross profit 33,935 28,847 Stream interests Revenues 18,126 12,018 Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion) (1,474 ) (1,281 ) Cash margin (in dollars) 16,652 10,737 Depletion (5,034 ) (4,442 ) Gross profit 11,618 6,295 Royalty and stream interests

Total cash margin (in dollars) 53,297 43,688 Divided by: total revenues 54,916 45,047 Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) 97.1 % 97.0 % Total - Gross profit 45,553 35,142

Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per basic share



Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per basic share are non-IFRS financial measures and are defined by Osisko by excluding the following items from net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share: foreign exchange gains (losses), impairment charges and reversal related to royalty, stream and other interests, changes in allowance for expected credit losses, write-offs and impairment of investments, gains (losses) on disposal of assets, gains (losses) on investments, share of income (loss) of associates, transaction costs and other items such as non-cash gains (losses), as well as the impact of income taxes on these items. Adjusted earnings per basic share is obtained from the adjusted earnings divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.



Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per basic share to evaluate the underlying operating performance of Osisko as a whole for the reporting periods presented, to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results, and to supplement information in its consolidated financial statements. Management believes that in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards such as net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per basic share, investors and analysts use adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per basic share to evaluate the results of the underlying business of Osisko, particularly since the excluded items are typically not included in Osisko's annual guidance. While the adjustments to net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per basic share in these measures include items that are both recurring and non-recurring, management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted net earnings per basic share are useful measures of Osisko's performance because they adjust for items which may not relate to or have a disproportionate effect on the period in which they are recognized, impact the comparability of the core operating results from period to period, are not always reflective of the underlying operating performance of the business and/or are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per basic share are intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.



A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings is presented below:

Three months ended

March 31,

2025 2024 (in thousands of dollars,

except per share amounts) $ $ Net earnings 25,640 11,169 Adjustments: Foreign exchange (gain) loss (160 ) 2,411 Share of loss of associates 3,752 10,053 Changes in allowance for expected credit losses and write-offs - (1,399 ) Loss (gain) on investments 286 (388 ) Tax impact of adjustments (41 ) 136 Adjusted earnings 29,477 22,032 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000's) 186,979 185,761 Adjusted earnings per basic share 0.16 0.12

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(Unaudited) (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 63,070 59,096 Amounts receivable 2,773 3,106 Other assets 1,511 1,612 67,354 63,814 Non-current assets Investments in associates 40,086 43,262 Other investments 85,403 74,043 Royalty, stream and other interests 1,112,393 1,113,855 Goodwill 77,353 77,284 Other assets 6,140 5,376 1,388,729 1,377,634 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,923 5,331 Dividends payable 8,457 8,433 Lease liabilities 1,132 852 13,512 14,616 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 4,539 3,931 Long-term debt 74,346 93,900 Deferred income taxes 82,438 76,234 174,835 188,681 Equity Share capital 1,680,514 1,675,940 Contributed surplus 65,003 63,567 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (139,637 ) (141,841 ) Deficit (391,986 ) (408,713 ) 1,213,894 1,188,953 1,388,729 1,377,634

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited) (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 $ $ (restated) Revenues 54,916 45,047 Cost of sales (1,619 ) (1,359 ) Depletion (7,744 ) (8,546 ) Gross profit 45,553 35,142 Other operating expenses General and administrative (4,959 ) (4,544 ) Business development (2,079 ) (1,011 ) Operating income 38,515 29,587 Interest income 598 934 Finance costs (1,730 ) (2,767 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 160 (2,411 ) Share of loss of associates (3,752 ) (10,053 ) Other (losses) gains, net (286 ) 1,737 Earnings before income taxes 33,505 17,027 Income tax expense (7,865 ) (5,858 ) Net earnings 25,640 11,169 Net earnings per share Basic and diluted 0.14 0.06