Greenheart Gold Reports Several Significant Gold Intercepts From its Reconaissance Drill Program at The Majorodam Project in Suriname, Including 30.0 m at 2.06 g/t Au

Hole R-010 intersected 30.0 m at 2.06 g/t Au, including 8.0 m at 3.66 g/t Au and 11.0 m at 2.27 g/t Au

Hole R-015 intersected 40.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, including 8.0 m at 3.36 g/t Au

Hole R-003 intersected 13.0 m at 4.37 g/t Au, including 6.0 m at 9.34 g/t Au

Results from exploration programs at Igab continue to reinforce the strong prospectivity of the Mokro and surrounding targets

Longueuil, May 7, 2025 - Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV: GHRT) (OTCQB: GHRTF) (the "Company" or "Greenheart Gold") is pleased to announce drill results from its initial reconnaissance reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at the Majorodam project in Suriname. The Greenheart Gold exploration team is highly encouraged by these results, which include three (3) "highlight" holes among six (6) holes returning anomalous intercepts (see Table 1, Figure 1 and Figure 2). The decision to drill early based on soil anomalies alone was taken due to the presence of a thick duricrust (in places over five (5) meters ("m") in thickness) that prevented more typical assessment by trench and channel sampling of available outcrops. Fortunately, the relative proximity to Paramaribo via paved roads reduced both the mobilization cost and time of moving a rig to site, making "prospecting" with the RC rig a viable, rapid, and cost-effective option.

Table 1 - Significant intervals

Hole ID * From (m) To (m) Interval

Length (m) Gold grade

(Au g/t) Interval x

Grade (gm/t) Cutoff grade

(g/t Au) ** MAJR25-003 53.0 66.0 13.0 4.37 57 0.30 inc. 60.0 66.0 6.0 9.34 56 1.00 MAJR25-009 1.0 14.0 13.0 0.40 5 0.30 MAJR25-010 96.0 126.0 30.0 2.06 62 0.30 inc. 96.0 104.0 8.0 3.66 29 1.00 & inc. 115.0 126.0 11.0 2.27 25 1.00 MAJR25-014 16.0 21.0 5.0 0.33 2 0.30 MAJR25-015 24.0 64.0 40.0 1.49 60 0.30 inc. 40.0 48.0 8.0 3.36 27 1.00 and 83.0 90.0 7.0 0.39 3 0.30 MAJR25-017 2.0 7.0 5.0 0.60 3 0.30

* Results pending for holes MAJR25-019 & 020. Assays for remaining holes returned no significant results (when calculated using a 0.30 g/t or higher cutoff).

** Significant intervals calculated using 0.3 g/t Au cutoff (with 5 m min length & 5 m max internal dilution), included intervals calculated using 1.0 g/t Au cutoff (with 3 m min length & 2 m max internal dilution).

Highlighted results from the program include hole R-010, which intercepted 30.0 m grading 2.06 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") starting at a depth of 96 m downhole ("downhole") using a 0.30 g/t Au cutoff grade, including 8.0 m grading 3.66 g/t Au (using a 1.00 g/t Au cutoff) starting at 96 m downhole, in addition to 11.0 m grading 2.27 g/t Au (1.00 g/t Au cutoff) starting at 115 m downhole. Additional highlights include hole R-015 intersecting 40.0 m grading 1.49 g/t Au (0.30 g/t Au cutoff) from 24 m downhole, including 8.0 m grading 3.36 g/t Au (1.00 g/t Au cutoff) and 7.0 m grading 0.39 g/t Au (0.30 g/t Au cutoff) from 83 m downhole, in addition to hole R-003, which intersected 13.0 m grading 4.37 g/t Au (0.30 g/t cutoff) including 6.0 m grading 9.34 g/t Au (1.00 g/t Au cutoff).

The RC program, as shown in Figure 1, comprised 20 reconnaissance RC holes totaling 2,138 m across five fences and was focused on testing some of the strongest soil geochemistry results on the Heuvel target. Including the highlight holes, each one of these five (5) fences intersected at least one hole with anomalous results which require further follow up. The gold mineralization present in the significant intervals appears to be hosted within units comprised of mafic volcanics, volcaniclastics and fine grained clastic sedimentary rocks. Mineralized zones appear to be associated with silica, carbonate and sericite alteration of varying intensity. This press release reports on the assay results of 18 drill holes, with the remaining two (2) holes (R-019 and R-020) pending return of assays from the lab.

Currently, one excavator and a bulldozer are active at Majorodam, with an additional excavator expected to arrive this month. This equipment will be focused on creating trenches where possible, in addition to creating exposure on hillsides where road cuts are expected to sufficiently expose in situ saprolite for further assays and which structural orientations may be derived. Trenching will also continue at the Helling target to the east of Heuvel and will begin on the recently acquired Majorodam North property, where soil sampling results received to date indicate additional broad gold anomalies for follow up (see inset map in Figure 1). In addition, work will commence to improve the roads in anticipation of a follow-up drill program, which is anticipated to occur in August after the end of the rainy season.

Igab exploration update

Soil geochemistry results from the Igab project in Suriname continue to be very encouraging, as can be seen from the recently received results of an extensive ridge and spur soil sampling program across the project (see Figure 3). The results indicate numerous anomalous areas to the north, south and east of the central Mokro target area. These results complement earlier stream sediment sampling results and appear to be located upstream of several areas of historic alluvial mining, all of which confirm the high level of prospectivity of the project in general. The Company has begun an extensive grid-based soil sampling survey over anomalous areas to further define the targets prior to engaging in trench and channel sampling.

At the Lemon Tree target area in the southwestern corner of Igab, the Company is continuing with its trenching, sampling and mapping programs. At Lemon Tree, the programs are focused on further defining the extent of mineralization around the sheared and altered outcrop that returned strong channel sampling results, including 31.0 m grading 1.36 g/t Au (previously reported). Approximately 500 m to the north of Lemon Tree, at the Desi Berg artisanal workings, the exploration team continues to follow up on the presence of gold bearing quartz veins that were reportedly mined by the option holder, as well as investigating the source of numerous smoky quartz boulders with visible gold.

Sample Collection, Assaying and Data management

Significant intervals in this press release have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au, a minimum length of five meters, and a maximum length of five meters of consecutive internal waste. Included significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 1.0 g/t Au, a minimum length of three meters, and a maximum length of two meters of consecutive internal waste. Gold grades are uncapped. Mineralized intersection lengths are not necessarily true widths. Reverse circulation (RC) drill samples are weighed in their entirety at the rig side to ensure consistent sample collection, then split, bagged, and tagged. All samples are shipped to the Actlabs preparation laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname while respecting best-practice chain of custody procedures. At the preparation laboratory, samples are dried, crushed to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm. Coarse blanks are inserted by the Company, and are used between and following suspected high-grade intervals. Barren sand flushes are inserted by the analytical laboratory after each sample is pulverized to clean the bowl. Pulverized samples are transported for analysis to the Actlabs laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana (an ISO 9001 certified laboratory) where gold assay is carried out using a 30 g or 50 g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Initial assays with results above 3.0 g/t Au are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials and blanks are inserted at a rate of 5% of samples shipped to the laboratories. RC field duplicates pulp duplicates are also generated at a rate of 5% of samples. Assay data is subject to QA/QC prior to accepting into the Company database managed by an independent consultant.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Justin van der Toorn, CGeol FGS, EurGeol, President and CEO of Greenheart Gold, and a Qualified Person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold intends to build on its technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

Figure 1 - Overview of RC drilling completed on the Majorodam project in Suriname. Inset map shows the location of Heuvel and Helling targets, as well as the continued growth of gold in soil anomalies onto the Majorodam North permit.

Figure 2 - Interpreted cross sections of selected RC fences that include holes R-015 and R-010. Interpreted geology and alteration based on RC chip logging.

Figure 3 - Update geological map of the Igab project, including ridge and spur soil sample results.

