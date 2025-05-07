ATEX Announces 2025 AGM Results

Toronto, May 7, 2025 - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders held online on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. All of the motions set out in ATEX's Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting and Management Information Circular dated April 1, 2025 were overwhelmingly approved by ATEX shareholders at the Meeting as further described below.

A total of 182,773,800 votes were cast by holders of ATEX common shares, representing 65.90% of the total outstanding shares entitled to vote at the Meeting. The detailed voting results of the Meeting are as follows:

Number of Directors % For % Against Number of Directors to be set at six 100.00% 0.00% Election of Directors % For % Withheld Craig Nelsen 93.92% 6.08% Benjamin Pullinger 99.47% 0.53% Alejandra Wood 97.63% 2.37% Jamile Cruz 99.30% 0.70% Chris Beer 99.99% 0.01% Rick McCreary 99.99% 0.01% Appointment of Auditor % For % Withheld To re-appoint McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration 99.99% 0.01% Approval of Stock Option Plan % For % Against Passing an ordinary resolution approving the Company's stock option plan for the ensuing year 98.18% 1.82% Approval of Restricted Share Unit Plan % For % Against Passing an ordinary resolution approving the Company's restricted share unit plan for the ensuing year 98.15% 1.85%

ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north, located in the Atacama Region, Chile. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Lundin Mining/BHP), Josemaria (Lundin Mining/BHP), Lunahausi (NGEx Minerals), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick Gold). The Valeriano Project hosts a large copper gold porphyry mineral resource: 1.41 billion tonnes at 0.67% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 0.96 g/t Ag and 63.80 g/t Mo), which includes a higher-grade core totaling 200 million tonnes at 0.84% CuEq (0.62% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au 1.25 g/t Ag and 55.7 g/t Mo), as reported by ATEX on September 12, 2023i.

