Triple Flag Announces Election of Directors
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM) is pleased to announce that each of the nine individuals nominated for election as a director at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2025, was elected.
The detailed voting results are set out below:
|
Director
|
Number of Votes
|
Percentage of Votes
|
Number of Votes
|
Percentage of Votes
|
Dawn Whittaker
|
183,446,362
|
99.88%
|
214,673
|
0.12%
|
Susan Allen
|
183,443,096
|
99.88%
|
217,940
|
0.12%
|
Peter O'Hagan
|
182,735,954
|
99.50%
|
925,081
|
0.50%
|
Tim Baker
|
177,424,045
|
96.60%
|
6,236,989
|
3.40%
|
Geoff Burns
|
183,473,271
|
99.90%
|
187,763
|
0.10%
|
Mark Cicirelli
|
183,567,197
|
99.95%
|
93,838
|
0.05%
|
Blake Rhodes
|
183,628,617
|
99.98%
|
32,418
|
0.02%
|
Sheldon Vanderkooy
|
183,626,889
|
99.98%
|
34,146
|
0.02%
|
Elizabeth Wademan
|
183,526,341
|
99.93%
|
134,695
|
0.07%
Shareholders also voted in favor of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company and the "Say-on-Pay" advisory resolution regarding the Company's approach to executive compensation. Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 25, 2025, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
A report on all items of business voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
About Triple Flag Precious Metals
Triple Flag is a precious metals streaming and royalty company. We offer investors exposure to gold and silver from a total of 236 assets, consisting of 17 streams and 219 royalties, primarily from the Americas and Australia. These streams and royalties are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 30 producing mines and 206 development and exploration stage projects. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "TFPM".
