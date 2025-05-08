Vanguard Mining Announces Delay In Filing Annual Financial Statements

Vancouver - Vanguard Mining Corp. ("Vanguard" or the "Company") (CSE: UUU) (OTC: RECHF) (Frankfurt: SL5) announces that its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, including the related management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Financial Filings") were not filed as required under Canadian securities legislation by the required filing deadline of April 30, 2025 (the "Filing Deadline").

The Annual Financial Filings were not filed before the Filing Deadline due to an unforeseen delay from the audit firm outside both the audit firm and the Company's control. As a result, the auditor cannot release the report until the review is completed.

The Company has applied to the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and received a management cease trade order related to the Company's securities to be imposed against the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company to trade securities of the Company. The management cease trade order will be in effect until the Annual Financial Filings are filed, and requires that the Annual Financial Filings be filed on or around July 20, 2025.

Until the Annual Financial Filings are filed, the Company intends to provide information in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"David Greenway"

David Greenway, CEO

