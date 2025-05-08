Pan American Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") reported the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2025, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.panamericansilver.com/invest/financial-reports-and-filings/.

A total of 248,138,835 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 68.52% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, including setting the number of directors at nine, the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year, and the acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, known as "say-on-pay".

Number of Directors Resolution Votes For Votes Against Resolution to set the size of the Board of Directors to nine directors 246,926,144 (99.51%) 1,209,794 (0.49%)

Election of Directors Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld John Begeman 210,529,352 (98.35%) 3,537,518 (1.65%) Neil de Gelder 172,635,326 (80.65%) 41,431,544 (19.35%) Chantal Gosselin 212,837,785 (99.43%) 1,229,087 (0.57%) Charles Jeannes 208,668,354 (97.48%) 5,398,516 (2.52%) Kimberly Keating 212,981,263 (99.49%) 1,085,607 (0.51%) Jennifer Maki 210,371,231 (98.27%) 3,695,638 (1.73%) Kathleen Sendall 212,987,985 (99.50%) 1,078,885 (0.50%) Michael Steinmann 213,524,644 (99.75%) 542,227 (0.25%) Gillian Winckler 213,396,113 (99.69%) 670,758 (0.31%)

Appointment of Auditor Resolution Votes For Votes Withheld Resolution to appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company until its next annual general meeting and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors Company 223,262,957 (89.98%) 24,872,980 (10.02%)

Say-on-Pay Resolution Votes For Votes Against Advisory resolution to approve the Company's approach to executive compensation 204,185,486 (95.38%) 9,881,377 (4.62%)

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver is a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, operating mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for over three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com

