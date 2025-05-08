SAGA Metals Extends Claims at the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project --Securing the Entire Titanomagnetite-Bearing Intrusion

VANCOUVER, May 08, 2025 - Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company specializing in the discovery of critical minerals, is pleased to announce the addition of 97 new claims covering 2,425 hectares, increasing the total area of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project to 24,175 hectares.

The Company's 100%-owned Radar Property is strategically located just 10 kilometres from the coastal city of Cartwright, Labrador. The location offers excellent infrastructure advantages, including:

Road access

Deep-water port on the Atlantic Ocean

Cartwright Airport

Proximity to hydroelectric power

With the recent expansion, the Radar Property now fully encompasses the Dykes River intrusive complex, a recently identified Mesoproterozoic layered mafic intrusion (Gower, 2017). The complex has garnered significant interest due to its geological resemblance to large AMCG-type intrusions and the presence of an extensive titanium-vanadium-iron (Ti-V-Fe) enriched layer containing vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM").

Regional airborne magnetic surveys highlighted the mafic oxide layer, revealing an arcuate exploration target extending over 20 kilometers in length.

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA commented: "To lay claim to the entire Dykes River Intrusion is an important milestone for SAGA and its shareholders. Throughout history, many of these mineralized geological settings have been shared amongst multiple companies vying to advance their projects. It's a unique and significant opportunity to hold the entire 160 square km intrusion mapped at the surface and benefits from tremendous infrastructure. The claim acquisition consolidates the entire intrusion and allows the company to delegate zones for both additional infrastructure and further exploration. We've only just begun uncovering the true potential and extent of the oxide layering hosted within the intrusion."





Figure 1: Map of the Radar project highlighting the oxide layering, road access, and proximity to the town of Cartwright, Labrador. SAGA's 2024 field programs now confirm compilation of historical airborne geophysics.

SAGA Metals Confirms Geological Success with Drilling:

The Company recently reported assays from the first two of seven holes drilled on the Hawkeye zone of the Radar Ti-V-Fe property. Please click here to review the full press release on drill holes #1 and #4. Highlights are listed below.

Highlights:

Drilled 2,200m confidently testing targets down to a depth of 200 meters, covering a 500-meter by 350-meter target panel.

Winter program analytical results have been obtained for the first two diamond drill holes.

Petrographic analysis and the new assays confirm that the main economic mineral is a vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM"), which is prospective for simplified metallurgical processing.

Exceptional intercepts of VTM included 31.5m @ 25.95% Fe + 5.34% TiO 2 + 0.28% V 2 O 5 in HEZ-01 and 50m @ 24.49% Fe + 4.74% TiO 2 + 0.305 % V 2 O 5 in HEZ-04.

+ 0.28% V O in HEZ-01 and 50m @ 24.49% Fe + 4.74% TiO + 0.305 % V O in HEZ-04. Massive high-grade VTM samples including HEZ-01 with 0.3m @ 39.5% Fe + 9.4% TiO 2 + 0.339% V 2 O 5 and HEZ-01 with 0.5m @ 43.0% Fe + 9% TiO 2 + 0.512% V 2 O 5 .

+ 0.339% V O and HEZ-01 with 0.5m @ 43.0% Fe + 9% TiO + 0.512% V O . Drilling intercepts average 20-40% VTM, and particular massive layers exceed 60% VTM.

Drilling to vertical depths of 200 meters confirms magnetic anomalies identified by geophysics.

Initial drilling covers just 1/40th of the identified 20 km strike extent of the oxide layering zone in the Dykes River intrusion.

Drilling also confirmed massive to semi-massive oxide layering, hosting VTM mineralization, with significant widths up to 210 meters within the drill core. The geological context identified by Dr. Al Miller's petrographic studies substantially advanced the understanding of Radar Property mineralization. These findings indicate that the VTM mineralization system is advantageous for simplified metallurgical processing and potentially improves economic outcomes.





Figure 2: The prospective oxide layering zone on the Radar property extends for an inferred 20km strike length, as shown on a compilation of historical airborne geophysics, which SAGA confirmed in the 2024 field programs.





Figure 3: Hawkeye Zone displays a 500m strike by 350m width magnetic anomaly drilled in the winter 2025 program. (2024 SAGA Metals. TMI Magnetic Survey).

Given the success of the maiden drill program within the Hawkeye zone over a 500 m strike and the strong correlation between drill core, rock samples and geophysics (Figure 3), SAGA plans to repeat this model over the five priority targets along the 20 km strike length of the oxide layer. The geophysical anomaly drilled in the Hawkeye zone is potentially one of the lesser anomalies. Early indications from geophysics being conducted over the Trapper zone report an even stronger magnetic response.

Qualified Person

Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo. is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information related to the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project disclosed in this news release.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, is located in Labrador, Canada, covering 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium.

SAGA also holds additional exploration assets in Labrador, where the company is focused on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore. With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, contact:

SAGA Metals Corp.

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (778) 930-1321

Email: info@SAGAmetals.com

www.SAGAmetals.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's Radar Ti-V-Fe project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and the risks detailed in the Company's final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations from time to time. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5fcaa32-0144-4ab1-8675-6311908d44c5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d825e7b-917e-4d9b-a851-f4e0bb4edee0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19f0eab7-33e1-4997-b231-965227540f9a