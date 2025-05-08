Linear Minerals Grants RSU's

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2025 - Linear Minerals Corp. ("Linear" or the "Company") (CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF) (WKN:A2J C89) has granted 4,500,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain consultants and directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan"). The RSU's will vest over an eight-month period, with 50% vesting four months from the grant date and the remaining 50% vesting eight months from the grant date. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

