Titan Mining Signs Cooperative Agreements with St. Lawrence County, Expands Mineral Tenure to Greater Than 120,000 acres in Upstate New York

VANCOUVER, May 08, 2025 - Titan Mining Corp. (TSX: TI, OTCQB: TIMCF) ("Titan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of 43,943 acres of mineral rights through lease and option agreements with St. Lawrence County, New York. This expansion brings Titan's total mineral tenure in upstate New York to over 120,000 acres, increasing the discovery opportunities for additional zinc and graphite resources as well as iron-oxide copper gold ("IOCG") deposits.

Highlights:

Consolidates the mineralized trend between Titan's Empire State Mine ("ESM") and the historic Edwards Mine (6,567,660 tons produced at 10.76% Zn).

Properties added include the historic Clifton Magnetite Mine and Parish Magnetite occurrence to Titan's portfolio. These prospects highlight the potential for IOCG mineralization. Historic drilling has encountered copper sulfides and recent sampling returned surface gold values of 0.1-0.4 g/t Au.

Expansion includes areas prospective for additional graphite mineralization as highlighted by Titans airborne geophysical surveys.

Includes 37,867 acres under lease and 6,075 acres under an option to lease as outlined in Figure 1.

Titan has committed to giving qualified St. Lawrence County residents hiring priority for jobs created through exploration and development.



The new parcels were selected based on their mining history, exploration records, and geologic potential, targeting base metals (zinc and lead), graphite, and polymetallic (gold, copper, and iron).

Don Taylor, CEO of Titan commented: "The conclusion of this cooperative agreement with St. Lawrence County expands Titan's highly prospective mineral tenure to over 120,000 acres. The expanded land position will increase our opportunities for additional zinc and graphite discoveries and provides access to occurrences of historic oxide iron deposits known to host potentially commercial amounts of copper and gold. This expanded mineral tenure is further evidence of Titan's long-term plans and commitment to our employees and surrounding communities of upstate New York."

Rita Adiani, President of Titan commented: "This agreement highlights Titan's long-term commitment to St. Lawrence County in New York state. Expanding our exploration footprint strengthens our partnership with the County and supports local hiring and economic growth."

St Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chair David Forsythe commented: "St. Lawrence County is proud to work with Titan to bring new jobs and new investment to expand our economy by exploring and harnessing our untapped mineral wealth. For too long, these valuable resources have been forgotten or left waiting to be discovered. The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency, River Valley Development Agency and Development Authority of the North Country have teamed up with the county legislature and Titan to make this project happen and show that our area is open to for business and new investment."

St. Lawrence County Legislative District Representative William Sheridan commented: "This agreement with Titan represents a major step forward in unlocking the economic potential of our region. By prioritizing local hiring and committing to responsible development, this project will bring high-quality jobs, stimulate local businesses, and generate long-term revenue for St. Lawrence County. We're proud to support a partnership that advances both our community's economic resilience and its connection to New York's rich mining heritage."

Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) Potential

A portion of the expanded land package includes the historic Adirondack Magnetite District, an area with a long history of iron mining but minimal modern exploration for copper and gold often associated with these type deposits. Significant geological and geophysical evidence highlight the size potential of the iron bodies. Historic drilling has encountered magnetite to a depth of 600 feet. Reported in the historic drilling are zones of copper mineralization that were not assayed. Assays of recent surface sampling by ESM geologists have returned gold values of up to 0.41 g/t Au, with trace copper up to 0.05%. A surface exploration program is planned to identify areas of higher potential within the iron bodies which will be followed by surface diamond drilling.

Zinc and Graphite

The additional acreage consolidates ground between ESM and the historic Edwards Mine (6,567,660 tons produced at 10.76% Zn). Several zinc and graphite targets have been identified, with field mapping and sampling of the expanded lands to commence in 2025.

Exploration Planning

The expanded tenure has led to an updated exploration strategy for 2025, building on plans announced in the Company's January 7, 2025, press release. Titan currently has 18 drill-ready targets with five located on the new parcels, including the Parish prospect. Drilling commenced in January at Pleasant Valley, with future programs as outlined in Figure 1 planned at the Pork Creek, Moss Ridge, Parish, and Bend targets.

Key Terms of the Lease and Option to Lease Agreement

Titan has leased mineral rights over 56 parcels (37,867 acres) and holds an option to lease an additional 37 parcels (6,075 acres). The lease agreement is for a term of up to 40 years and the option agreement is for a term of up to 25 years (exercisable into a lease with a lease term of up to 40 additional years). Titan has agreed to pay all taxes due on the parcels leased from St. Lawrence County. The Company has also committed to giving qualified St. Lawrence County residents hiring priority for jobs created through exploration and development.





Figure 1: Additions to land package and ESM Drill Targets for 2025 (green triangles) and future targets (black triangles).





Figure 2: Parish Magnetic Anomaly, with sample locations and historic prospect pits marked.

Sample ID UTM East UTM

North Elevation (m) Au ppm Cu

ppm Fe

% 499912 503947 4911482 396 0.32 349 40.6 499913 503945 4911481 396 0.11 483 34.4 499914 503968 4911447 394 0.411 11 34.3 499915 503968 4911447 394 -0.005 16 7.56

Table 1:Parish sample locations and assayed grades of Gold (Au ppm), Copper (Cu ppm), and Iron (Fe %).

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Surface sampling was conducted by ESM personnel. Samples were collected using a rock hammer, with samples placed into cloth bags labeled with an assigned sample identification number. A sample tag corresponding to the assigned sample identification number was also inserted into the bag. Sample locations were collected and recorded on handheld GPS. A representative piece of each sample has been retained by the Company. Sample bags were secured with a draw string, weighed, and packed in shipping boxes.

For samples related to base and precious metal exploration, shipping boxes are placed on pallets and shipped by freight to ALS Geochemistry ("ALS"), an independent ISO/IEC accredited lab located in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. ALS prepares a pulp of all samples and sends the pulps to their analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, for analysis. ALS analyzes the pulp sample by four acid digestion (ME-ICP61 for 34 elements) with an ICP - AES finish including Cu (copper), Pb (lead), and Zn (zinc). All samples in which Fe (iron) are greater than 50 percent (%) are re-run using four acid digestion (Fe-OG62). Gold values are determined by a 30 g fire assay with an AAS finish (Au-AAP23).

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Donald R. Taylor, MSc., PG, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Taylor has a fulsome staff of experts on-site that thoroughly review and verify ESM technical data on a regular basis. For this reason, Mr. Taylor has relied entirely on such verification procedures for verifying the scientific and technical data in this news release. Mr. Taylor did not identify any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the technical data disclosed herein.

Mr. Taylor is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Taylor has more than 25 years of mineral exploration and mining experience and is a Registered Professional Geologist through the SME (registered member #4029597).

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan's goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

