Lithium Corporation Commences 2025 Field Work

ELKO, May 8, 2025 - Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM), a mineral exploration company committed to advancing North America's energy independence through domestic critical mineral resources, is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2025 summer field work. For the upcoming year, the Company will continue to focus on critical minerals, with generative efforts related to Lithium, Fluorspar, Rare Earths, and Antimony currently being initiated.

To facilitate and expediate these efforts, Brian Goss, currently the Company's Vice President of Business Development, will also assume the role of VP, Exploration. Brian brings extensive expertise and strategic leadership to guide the Company's exploration activities. As the founder of Rangefront Mining Services, based in Elko, Nevada, Brian has played a pivotal role in geological services across the mining and exploration sectors. In addition to his entrepreneurial leadership, he has held executive positions at various companies, including serving as President of Lithium Corporation from 2014 to 2017.

Lithium Corporation welcomes Brian to his expanded role and is eager to embark on a new field season focused on unlocking the full potential of the Company's diverse portfolio of critical mineral prospects.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is a mineral exploration company dedicated to securing North America's energy independence through domestic critical mineral resources. As one of the few Project Generators in North America's critical minerals sector, the Company leverages its extensive exploration expertise to focus on energy metals with the goal of helping achieve energy independence for North America.

The Company's dual operational focus spans two worldclass mining jurisdictions, with promising lithium prospects in Nevada, USA, and a diverse portfolio of titanium, rare earth elements, graphite, fluorspar, and antimony properties in British Columbia, Canada. Lithium Corporation is committed to driving a secure and independent energy future for North America through strategic investments in energy metals exploration and related opportunities, such as renewable energy generation and energy storage solutions.

Contact

Tom Lewis, President & CEO

775-410-5287

info@lithiumcorporation.com

www.lithiumcorporation.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tom Lewis"

Tom Lewis, President & CEO

