Coeur Publishes 2024 Responsibility Report

Coeur Mining Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today published its 2024 Responsibility Report (the "Report"), highlighting the Company's commitment to advancing environmental stewardship, community engagement, ethical governance and responsible mining operations. The Report outlines Coeur's public sustainability targets and management practices that aim to drive long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Report highlights include:

Water Management - In 2024, Coeur conducted water vulnerability assessments to evaluate evolving water-related risks and determine both existing controls and additional measures required. Additionally, the newly acquired Las Chispas mine has implemented water initiatives to support the surrounding community, including a $1.5 million investment in sustainable water infrastructure and collaborative development of a five-year water stewardship plan. These combined efforts are expected to help create a resilient water management system and deliver significant community benefits

Health and Safety - Coeur maintained its industry leadership in employee safety by focusing on leading indicators to reduce repeated exposure and long-term risk, achieving the lowest employee total reportable injury frequency rate among its peers at its U.S. mines for the third year in a row 1

Tailings Management - As part of Coeur's commitment to implementing the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management, the Company completed 20% of the outstanding tasks required for implementation across all sites in 2024

Biodiversity Management Standard - The Company furthered the implementation of its Biodiversity Management Standard with the completion of a nature-related risk assessment at its Kensington mine. In 2025, Coeur plans to expand implementation to its recently acquired Las Chispas operation and conduct assessments at additional operating sites

Climate Resilience - The Company exceeded its goal of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) net intensity emissions by 35% compared to its base year 2 , accomplishing a 38% reduction

, accomplishing a 38% reduction Strong Governance - The Company refreshed its corporate responsibility materiality3 assessment to maintain alignment with evolving stakeholder priorities and reinforce robust governance

"At Coeur, we understand that sustainability and long-term value creation are fundamentally interconnected," said Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The progress we made over the last year, including the successful expansion of our Rochester operation, the acquisition of the high-grade Las Chispas mine and delivering accelerating free cash flow and debt reduction, reflects our commitment to sustainable growth, operational excellence and financial strength. We are strengthening our business through continuous advancements of our health, safety and environmental management systems, reducing our greenhouse gas emissions intensity and investing significantly in exploration. Our approach helps us build a more resilient company that delivers strong operational and financial performance, while also enabling us to play a meaningful role in providing the metals essential for a cleaner, more connected world that delivers lasting value for all of our stakeholders."

A copy of the Report, as well as a document containing relevant sustainability performance data can be found on the Responsibility section of the Company's website: https://www.coeur.com/responsibility/responsibility-overview/.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia.

Notes

1. Total Reportable Injury Frequency Rate is based on U.S. Department of Labor Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) preliminary average through the end of the third quarter of 2024.

2. Base Year GHG Intensity is 14.21 kg CO2e/ton processed. This value is calculated using an average of 2018 and 2019 emissions and production values.

3. This reference to "materiality" should not be construed as a characterization of the financial materiality or impact of that information with respect to the Company. The reference to materiality, and in the inclusion of associated information in this release, is not an indication that such information is material to investors or to Coeur's business, operating results, strategy, or financial condition or for the purposes of applicable securities and other laws or regulations.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding the Company's corporate responsibility goals, efforts, achievements and strategies. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that anticipated corporate responsibility goals are not attained, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically-related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold, silver, zinc and lead and a sustained lower price or higher treatment and refining charge environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays, changes in mining laws, ground conditions and, grade and recovery variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages (involving the Company and its subsidiaries or third parties), the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, changes that could result from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, the loss of access or insolvency of any third-party refiner or smelter to which Coeur markets its production, the potential effects of future pandemics, including impacts to the availability of our workforce, continued access to financing sources, government orders that may require temporary suspension of operations at one or more of our sites and effects on our suppliers or the refiners and smelters to whom the Company markets its production and on the communities where we operate, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations and government shut-downs, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, implementation of tariffs and other trade barriers, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities. This does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250508907957/en/

Contact

For Additional Information

Coeur Mining, Inc.

200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100

Chicago, Illinois 60606

www.coeur.com

Investor Contact

Jeff Wilhoit, Senior Director, Investor Relations

312-489-5800